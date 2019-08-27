Disney+ Offer Reduces Cost to Less Than $4 per Month for 3 Years

Disney is set to disrupt the streaming television market with the launch of Disney+ in November. Fans who act now can get the streaming service for less than $4 a month for three years. The deal drops the price of a one-year subscription to Disney+ from $70 to $47. The deal had been available to those that attended the D23 Expo over the weekend and to D23 Gold and D23 Gold Family members.

According to The Streamable, the deal is now available to all D23 Members, even those with a free account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one and still be eligible. The discount lets you pay $140.97 for three years of Disney+. That comes out to $3.92 per month. The deal expires on September 1st at 11:59 p.m.

Want to act on this deal? Here’s how it’s done:

If you don’t have a D23 Account, create a free one

Log into your account

Find the “Exclusive Offer” on your account information page (it may take up to 36 hours to appear)

Redeem your plan, pay for it, and you’re done

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…? The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis.

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Loki after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher. Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one. Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Are you excited about Disney+? Let us know in the comments.