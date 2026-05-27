If The Boys Season 6 or a Sequel Ever Happens, It’s Already Avoided 1 Supe Problem

The Boys is over, but the series finale left the door open for more. After five seasons, The Boys‘ ending saw Homelander murdered by Billy Butcher, who in turn was killed by Hughie Campbell. It was a dramatic, bittersweet conclusion for the Prime Video Supe series that neatly wrapped things up for most of the main characters. But, as with most things in a franchise-driven TV landscape, that’s not really where things stop.

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There are plans for several spinoffs from The Boys in the works: Vought Rising will debut on Prime Video in 2027, The Boys: Mexico is in development, and more ideas are being discussed. Could that include an eventual sixth season or some kind of sequel show? It seems possible in some way: several members of the Boys are still alive, Ryan is still around (and could even still have his powers), and Vought is very much continuing to be in the Supe business. Never say never, basically, but thankfully, showrunner Eric Kripke has said no to one idea: Hughie and Starlight’s kid being a Supe. When asked about it by Screen Rant, he said:

“No, the only born superhero is Ryan. Everyone else has to be injected. I’d like to think that they’ve learned their lesson and they’re going to give baby Robin a happy normal life.”

The Boys Shouldn’t Bring Back Hughie, Starlight, Or Robin

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The ending for Hughie and Annie was a full-circle moment that gave them the happy sendoff they deserved, and that should very much be that. They’ve both been through a lot, and I don’t really see what else there is to do with those characters in terms of a TV show storyline that would warrant bringing them back (and Kripke seemingly has no interest in doing so either).

Likewise, having Robin be a Supe – though, technically, they could still get Compound V if they really wanted it – would be a mistake. It’d feel like a forced continuation and way too much of the kind of trope that The Boys should be parodying, not using straight up. It’s done the Supe kid, it’s done kid Supes, there’s no reason for Robin to be anything bigger in this universe.

Still, the potential for events taking place after The Boys Season 5 remains high. Soldier Boy wasn’t in the finale, and I think it’s quite likely that he’ll be unfrozen (again) at some point in the future, which could well be in Vought Rising. It’s described as a 1950s-set prequel, but don’t bet against scenes set after the fifth season. They could also include Stormfront, with the main show teasing that she could still be alive.

Then there’s Vought itself, once again under the leadership of Stan Edgar. That means Supes will continue to be very active, and that means there’s also the potential for new villains to emerge in a post-Homelander landscape. Combined with a hope to continue the story of Gen V‘s heroes after that cancellation, it’s easy to see something emerging that brings together a few of these different elements. Certainly, Marie Moreau, Jordan Li et al deserve a proper ending to their story, but hopefully, it’s well-balanced and doesn’t undo the endings for The Boys‘ main characters, who we don’t really need to see again.

All five seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.

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