Disney+ Super Bowl Ad Is an Iconic Mash Up of Your Favorite Movie Moments

For the Disney+ Super Bowl ad that appeared during the big game, The Walt Disney Company didn't even show a single frame of footage. Not only did the Disney+ Super Bowl ad not tease any upcoming new shows or movies, or even what Disney+ originals can be watched, they just dropped an ad made-up of exclusively the best quotes from all of your favorite Disney movies. Ranging from classic Star Wars and Indiana Jones to the original Disney animated movies and recent Pixar hits, the Disney+ Super Bowl ad sold the streaming service by appealing to movie fans with their favorite moments from all these titles, and pointing them to the one place where they can see them all.

In case you didn't catch all of the iconic movie lines found in the Disney+ Super Bowl ad, here's what is revealed and where they're from: