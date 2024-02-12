Disney+ Super Bowl Ad Is an Iconic Mash Up of Your Favorite Movie Moments
Disney+ Super Bowl ad sells the streamer using exclusively iconic movie lines and no footage.
For the Disney+ Super Bowl ad that appeared during the big game, The Walt Disney Company didn't even show a single frame of footage. Not only did the Disney+ Super Bowl ad not tease any upcoming new shows or movies, or even what Disney+ originals can be watched, they just dropped an ad made-up of exclusively the best quotes from all of your favorite Disney movies. Ranging from classic Star Wars and Indiana Jones to the original Disney animated movies and recent Pixar hits, the Disney+ Super Bowl ad sold the streaming service by appealing to movie fans with their favorite moments from all these titles, and pointing them to the one place where they can see them all.
Where great stories live forever. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/vZmQwipD07— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 12, 2024
In case you didn't catch all of the iconic movie lines found in the Disney+ Super Bowl ad, here's what is revealed and where they're from:
- When you wish upon a star. – Pinocchio
- The Force will be with you....always. – Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
- We're all in this together. – High School Musical
- I love you 3000. – Avengers: Endgame
- Adventure is out there. – Up
- Who's the fairest of them all? – Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
- Why'd it have to be snakes? – Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Ohana means family. – Lilo and Stitch
- Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. – Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
- Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo. – Cinderella
- Supercalifragilistic. – Mary Poppins
- Wocka Wocka. – The Muppets
- Hakuna matata. – The Lion King
- Wakanda forever. – Black Panther
- Ka-Chow! – Cars
- D'oh! – The Simpsons
- Just keep swimming. – Finding Nemo
- To infinity and beyond. – Toy Story