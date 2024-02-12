Super Bowl 2024: Viewers React to Streakers Running On Field

Super Bowl 2024 carried on a not-so-proud tradition as a pair of streakers ran out on the field during the 3rd quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Midway through the 3rd quarter, a man ran the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Super Bowl LVIII was played. Another man was set to accompany him but seemed to lose his nerve at the last minute, surrendering to security before taking the field. The streaker who ran on the field was quickly brought down and arrested by authorities and security personnel working the event – while news broadcasters were forced to quickly pivot away from the scene.

With broadcasts letting it slip that the streaker run was happening, but TV cameras keeping it out of sight, it was on the shoulders of social media to show people what happened.