Super Bowl 2024: Viewers React to Streakers Running On Field
The Internet is having a lot of fun with the Super Bowl 2024 moment where two streakers ran onto the field.
Super Bowl 2024 carried on a not-so-proud tradition as a pair of streakers ran out on the field during the 3rd quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Midway through the 3rd quarter, a man ran the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Super Bowl LVIII was played. Another man was set to accompany him but seemed to lose his nerve at the last minute, surrendering to security before taking the field. The streaker who ran on the field was quickly brought down and arrested by authorities and security personnel working the event – while news broadcasters were forced to quickly pivot away from the scene.
With broadcasts letting it slip that the streaker run was happening, but TV cameras keeping it out of sight, it was on the shoulders of social media to show people what happened.
Super Bowl LVIII Streakers Revealed
And then the streakers made their appearance.#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVIII #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/CSQ2fl5ZjA— Jeff Syptak (@JeffSyptak) February 12, 2024
Streakers just hit the field 😳 pic.twitter.com/a5yQQTr7W3— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 12, 2024
IS VITALY THE SUPER BOWL STREAKER? pic.twitter.com/jLwlMqOY6T— DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 12, 2024
Does It Even Count?
"Partial streaker" on the field! #SuperBowl— Ken Yeung (@thekenyeung) February 12, 2024
SHOW IT YOU COWARDS!
SHOW THE SUPER BOWL STREAKER YOU COWARDS— Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) February 12, 2024
Editor Demands It
GIVE ME VIDEO OF THAT STREAKER #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/uoN99YtU6d— JBuck (@JaredBuckendahl) February 12, 2024
To The Internet We Go
Everyone currently scrolling on twitter for footage of this streaker that just ran on the field #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/3rj2JsABgn— Dan 🔰 (@Dee_Cee95x) February 12, 2024
Why Does This Keep Happening?
WHY DOES THE SUPER BOWL ALWAYS HAVE A STREAKER????— 𝔅𝔯𝔦𝔱𝔱 ⸆⸉ | ℑ𝔑𝔇𝔜 𝔑𝟐 (@ReadyForBritt) February 12, 2024
Spongebob Did It Better
The streaker on the field during the spongbob broadcast#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/BX2amOTCng— New York MIDgers (@NewYorkMIDgers) February 12, 2024
A Short But Storied Career Run
Streaker with a very brief career. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/TSrqz3SoZg— Graig Salerno (@GraigSalerno) February 12, 2024
(Ice) Spice It Up
#SuperBowl wait show the streaker??? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/BA5vrl02k6— Zariah ♛ (@ZariahTV) February 12, 2024
Doing It Old School
"We've got a streaker"#Superbowl @NFL pic.twitter.com/kPMg85es26— Joe (@9Joe9) February 12, 2024
