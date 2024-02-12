Super Bowl 2024: Viewers React to Streakers Running On Field

The Internet is having a lot of fun with the Super Bowl 2024 moment where two streakers ran onto the field.

By Kofi Outlaw

Super Bowl 2024 carried on a not-so-proud tradition as a pair of streakers ran out on the field during the 3rd quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. 

Midway through the 3rd quarter, a man ran the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Super Bowl LVIII was played. Another man was set to accompany him but seemed to lose his nerve at the last minute, surrendering to security before taking the field. The streaker who ran on the field was quickly brought down and arrested by authorities and security personnel working the event – while news broadcasters were forced to quickly pivot away from the scene. 

With broadcasts letting it slip that the streaker run was happening, but TV cameras keeping it out of sight, it was on the shoulders of social media to show people what happened. 

Super Bowl LVIII Streakers Revealed

Slightly NSFW.

Does It Even Count?

One man didn't make it on the field – the other didn't even get his clothes fully off. Not exactly an Ocean's 11-level crew behind this plan.

SHOW IT YOU COWARDS!

People were DARING CBS and Paramount+ to show the Super Bowl streaker. This is primetime, after all.

Editor Demands It

Perfect time for a J. Jonah Jameson meme.

To The Internet We Go

Going to need to see a real-time graph of the viewers searching "Super Bowl Streaker" after the mention in the broadcast.

Why Does This Keep Happening?

Streaking at the Super Bowl has become enough of a tradition that there are betting odds on it. Clearly, there will be people who always feel obligated to keep the tradition going.

Spongebob Did It Better

At least Patrick went full-on streaking...

A Short But Storied Career Run

He came, he (kind of) did the thing, he will do jail time.

(Ice) Spice It Up

Sorry, we just couldn't help ourselves.

Doing It Old School

Don't lie: you thought of this Will Ferrell scene from Old School, too...

