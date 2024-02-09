Disney+ Reportedly Paid More Than $75 Million for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Film Rights

Disney+ reportedly gave Taylor Swift more than $75 million to stream The Eras Tour on their platform. Earlier this week, Disney had an investor call that revealed some of their plans for 2024. One of the biggest surprises during that presentation was the reveal of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour: Taylor's Version coming to the platform this year. CEO Bob Iger broke the good news and fans on the Internet quaked at the revelation. Puck News reported the figure based on their sources. While some observers might balk at that lofty number, one must only remember the droves of crowds that came out to see Taylor Swift last year for her concert series. People were buying tickets to multiple stops on the tour just to see the subtle differences in the popstar's performance.

"Over the past year, we've all witnessed the creative genius and sheer power of a true cultural phenomenon, Taylor Swift," Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors during this week's company earnings call. "We know audience are going to absolutely love the chance to relieve the electrifying 'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' whenever they want on Disney+."

The Eras Tour's Cultural Dominance

(Photo: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Just like the concert tour, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour was a cultural force at the movie theater. AMC Theatres reported that the pop star's concert film was the highest grossing project in that genre after it's opening weekend. It's not hard to figure out why, tickets for Swift's live shows were pretty pricey. Parents who might not have been able to afford to send their young fans to the concert would probably up for the film as a compromise. As a result of The Eras Tour hitting Disney+, you could expect even more fans to file in when the movie is available at the push of a button.

Adam Aron, Chairman & CEO of AMC Entertainment, previously wrote in a release, "On behalf of all of us at AMC Theatres, I send my congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable and record-setting box office performance with TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film. Her spectacular performance delighted fans around the world and serves as another strong reminder about the power of extraordinary filmmaking and magic of movie theaters."

What Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour About?

(Photo: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. As was noted above, Disney+'s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will include the full concert in its entirety for the first time on streaming.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift typed on Instagram when the movie was announced. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Will you be watching The Eras Tour on Disney+? Let us know down in the comments!