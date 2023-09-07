Disney+ The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision 4K Blu-rays Get Price Drops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you aren't a Disney+ subscriber, or you're not on board with the latest round of price hikes, you might be especially interested to know that the first physical releases of popular shows on the platform are on the way. It all starts with the first seasons of Loki and WandaVision and the first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which are coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray complete with awesome looking SteelBook cases, exclusive art cards, and tons of never-before-seen bonus features. Everything you need to know can be found right here. UPDATE: Pre-order prices have dropped at both Amazon and Walmart.

Note that Loki Season 1 arrives on September 26, a month before its second season begins streaming on Disney+. WandaVision will be available on November 29. The Mandalorian Season 1 and Season 2 will be available as separate releases on December 12. Pre-orders for the SteelBook 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases are available via the following retailer links:

As noted, there will be loads of bonus features on these Blu-rays, but Disney has only provided specifics on Loki at the time of writing. Those bonus features are as follows:

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.

The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.

Deleted Scene: Loki's Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki's timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki's coronation.

Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU's chief mischief maker.

Of course the question is whether or not additional Disney+ shows will get the Blu-ray treatment. It seems unlikely that Disney, Lucasfilm, and Marvel will stop here. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and more could all come home at some point in the future. Which shows would you most like to see? Share your thoughts in the comments.