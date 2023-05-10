Doctor Who's Cryptic New Teaser Features Neil Patrick Harris' Mystery Villain

The BBC has released another cryptic Doctor Who teaser, this time featuring Neil Patrick Harris' mystery villain. Like the previous Doctor Who 60th Anniversary teaser, this Doctor Who promo begins as if a signal interfering with the BBC's broadcast. Clips then play, showing the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) with companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) against Harris' unnamed antagonist, who seems to share Harris' fondness for theater and magic tricks. Another similarity to the previous teaser is that it includes some dialog that comes out backward. Fans reversed the ad to hear the correct meaning, but some words remain unclear.

Fans agree that the last spoken words are "everyone's head." They're less sure of what precedes it, with some suggesting "evil in everyone's head" or "what are you doing in everyone's head" as possibilities. Fans also wonder if Harris' laugh should remind them of a classic Doctor Who villain. You can see the teaser embedded below (via @BadWolfArchives on Twitter).

Who is Neil Patrick Harris playing in Doctor Who?

The BBC announced Neil Patrick Harris' involvement in Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary last June but has remained silent on whom he is playing. At the time, returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said, "It's my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"

With an actor of Harris' caliber in a villainous role, fans have to wonder if he's a new incarnation of the Master, whom many fans consider the Doctor's archnemesis. Another theory suggests that he's the Toymaker, a godlike being who would trap others in his games, usually with their lives in the balance. Whomever Harris is playing, the BBC has hinted that it has something to do with a diamond, as a diamond emoji accompanied the original casting announcement. Before the BBC released this teaser, the Doctor Who Twitter account tweeted a message in binary code that translated to something like, "long diamond, short heart." The account has since deleted the tweet.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Doctor Who Season 14 will follow, with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday. These will be the first new episodes of Doctor Who to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. The new season seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers. Other episodes of Doctor Who are still streaming on HBO Max. You can get caught up with our streaming binge guide.