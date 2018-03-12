‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Casts X-Men Movies Alum Alan Cumming

X2: X-Men United star Alan Cumming is joining the universe of Doctor Who.

Cumming, who played Nightcrawler in the X-Men movie sequel, will appear in an episode of Doctor Who Season 11 as King James.

Cumming revealed the news on the Homo Sapiens podcast. He describes his character as a villain.

“I’m about to go and do an episode of Doctor Who,” Cumming said. “I’m so excited! I’ve never been in it… [The character is] a nice baddie. I’m like a sort of dandy, foppy character who becomes alright in the end. They said he might come back.”

It seems the BBC was not entirely happy with Cummings leaking the news about his being cast as King James. Cummings released a video on Twitter addressing the reveal.

“So, whoops, the cat’s out of the bag,” Cummings says in the video “I’m in an episode of Doctor Who and I told the Homo Sapiens podcast I was doing it before Doctor Who told me that was supposed to be a big secret, so…that’s good.”

In addition to his role as Nightcrawler, Cumming is an Olivier Award and Tony Award-winning stage actor. His other film appearances include roles in Emma, GoldenEye, Son of the Mask, and the Spy Kids series. On television, he was nominated for three Emmy Awards for playing Eli Gold on The Good Wife.

In Doctor Who Season 11, Jodie Whitaker will become the first female lead in the more than 50-year history of the show. Whitaker is taking on the role at a time when issues of gender equality are front and center. She’s embraced that movement by demanding equal pay to her predecessor, Peter Capaldi when she took the role of the Doctor.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whitaker said. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

In addition to Whitaker taking over as the new Doctor, Season 11 of Doctor Who will also be the first for the series’ new showrunner, former Torchwood writer and creator of Broadchurch Chris Chibnall. Rumors suggest Chibnall will implement format changes to the show.

Doctor Who Season 11 is currently filming. The new season premieres in the fall.

