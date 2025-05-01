WWE Superstar Liv Morgan’s Big Time Movie Role Revealed

Play video

Recent reports have teased a big movie role for WWE Superstar and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan, and now we know exactly what the big-time project is. Deadline has revealed that Morgan (whose real name is Gionna Daddio) is going to be starring in Neon’s new film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which will be helmed by Audition and 13 Assassins’ director Takashi Miike. Morgan will be starring alongside Shun Oguri (Godzilla v. Kong, No Longer Human) and Lily James (Pam and Tommy, Yesterday), and the film is set to begin production this May.

The film is written by Daisuke Tengan (Audition, 13 Assassins) and is based on Edward R. Pressman’s Bad Lieutenant franchise that first got underway with Abel Ferrara’s 1992 film starring Harvey Keitel. That was followed by the 2009 film directed by Werner Herzog that starred Nicolas Cage, which was titled Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans. Now, the latest iteration of the IP is Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, and Miike revealed that the team has now assembled in Tokyo to start the process of filming.

“A team of incredibly talented actors and crew has gathered in Tokyo. Now. I’m about to throw a fastball straight down the middle of your strike zone – no tricks, no gimmicks. I’m confident we are about to break through every limit, to create unforgettable entertainment. Get ready for the ride with us,” Miike said.

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will follow the Oguri’s Bad Lieutenant, who is a corrupt gambler in the Metropolitan Police Force. He finds himself thrown into a tangled case after an enigmatic FBI agent (played by James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter (which is played by Morgan). Meanwhile, a deviant killer operating in the yakuza underworld seems to be shadowing their moves.

Neon just had a massive hit with the award-winning Anora from Sean Baker, which won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Neon has several other projects on the way, including Sentimental Value, Alpha, Orwell, and Splitsville. As for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, the film will release theatrically in North America and will represent the international sales rights in Cannes.

Morgan is currently one of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, but it was revealed on this week’s Monday Night Raw that she would be taking some time off for the movie. It’s not known how long she’ll be off WWE TV, but it doesn’t seem to be long enough to warrant vacating the Titles, at least as of yet. No tournament was revealed, so Morgan and Rodriguez will likely just keep them until she is ready to jump back in full-time.

What do you think of Morgan’s new movie role? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling and film with me on bluesky @knightofoa!