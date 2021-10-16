Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Released

The BBC has released the full trailer for new teaser for Doctor Who: Flux. This special season of Doctor Who is the final season featuring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor and Chris Chibnall as the Doctor Who showrunner. They’ll take their final bow in with three specials in 2022, culminating with one celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary. After that, Russell T. Davies, who helmed the first four seasons of the revived Doctor Who, returns to the franchise for a new season in 2023.

A previous teaser for hinted at the return of classic Doctor Who villains like the Weeping Angels and the Sontarans. You can see them in the new full trailer, included below.

Doctor Who: Flux is a return to the classic Doctor Who serial release model, telling one story over six episodes. Here’s the synopsis:

“She’s back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob’s new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries”

When announcing her departure, Whittaker said, “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who: Flux premieres on BBC America on October 31st.