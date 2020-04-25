Doctor Who: The Doctors Say Thank You to Healthcare Workers

The various incarnations of the Doctor from Doctor Who came together to deliver a special message on Thursday. Current Doctor Jodie Whittaker delivered a message of her own already. Some of the writers behind Doctor Who have offered fans new stories and tributes during this time of quarantine. It's a commendable effort, but now the Doctors have come together to thank those who deserve the real praise. The video debuted during "The Big Night In" event in the United Kingdom. In it, the Doctors shared a message of thanks for the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare works on the frontline coronavirus pandemic.

The video features Tom Baker (the Fourth Doctor), Peter Davison (the Fifth Doctor), Colin Baker (the Sixth Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (the Seventh Doctor), Paul McGann (the Eighth Doctor), David Tennant (the Tenth Doctor), Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor), Peter Capaldi (the Twelfth Doctor), Jodie Whittaker (the Thirteenth Doctor), and Jo Martin (the mysteriously, newly-revealed incarnation of the Doctor). Together, they recite the following message to healthcare works:

"As you probably know, we have all been, at one time or another, the Doctor, and the Doctor abides by one simple code: whatever problem you're facing, never be cruel or cowardly, never give up and never give in. We are at our best when we work together. Tonight, we have all come together for one important reason: to praise, salute, and give heartfelt thanks to real-life, special doctors, nurses, and everyone working in on the frontlines in our NHS and care home and hospices. What you all do and have done for all of us is amazing. It's crucial, phenomenal, incredible, inspirational, and truly lifesaving. Thank you."

The video ends with a message printed on the screen that reads, "From all the Doctors to everyone in the NHS and frontline workers, THANK YOU." The Big Night In was a night of BBC programming meant o raise money for the Comic Relief and Children in Need charities.

Whittaker released a message in March while in character as the Doctor. "This is an emergency transmission," she said. "If you're seeing this, the TARDIS must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space in time. Basically, I think somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried. I'm actually just self-isolating or, as I like to call it hiding from an army of Sontarans, but keep that to yourself.

"Now, here's what I do in any worrying situation. One, remember you'll get through this and things will be alright even if they look uncertain, even if you're worried, darkness never prevails. Two, tell jokes, even bad ones, especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones. Three, be kind, even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other. You won't be the only one worried. Talking will help. Sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family, because in the end, we're all family. Four, listen to science and listen to doctors, right? They've got your back. Five, stay strong, stay positive. You've got this, and I will see you very soon."

Doctor Who will return with a new special during the holiday season. Fans will soon be able to catch up on the series with HBO Max.

