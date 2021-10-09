Doctor Who Season 13 Teaser Reveals Premiere Date and Special Title

A new teaser for Doctor Who‘s thirteenth season reveals the series returns this Halloween, and that it has a special title. Doctor Who Season 13 is titled Doctor Who: Flux, which may be a reflection of the series being in a state of transition. This special serial is the final outing for Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor and for Chris Chibnall as the series’ showrunner. They’ll take their final bow in with a trio of specials in 2022, culminating with one celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary. After that, Russell T. Davies, who helmed the first four seasons of the revived Doctor Who, will return for a new season in 2023.

The new teaser has the Doctor warning against something called “the Flux.” She also says that several known villains, as well as some new ones, are on her tail, including the Weeping Angels and the Sontarans. New key art shows straight lines becoming jumbled, perhaps suggesting time is coming apart. You can watch the teaser and see the art below.

Here’s the previously released synopsis for Doctor Who: Flux, which consists of six episodes: “She’s back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob’s new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries”

When announcing her departure, Whittaker said, “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who: Flux premieres on BBC America on October 31st.