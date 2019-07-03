Doctor Who: Funko Finally Unveils New Thirteenth Doctor Pop Figures

It’s been nearly a year since Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor made her Funko debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, but a second wave of Doctor Who figures from her tenure has finally been unveiled. The collection includes 13 wearing goggles, Reconnaissance Dalek, and Kerblam Man – all of which appeared in Series 11.

You can pre-order all three figures right here with shipping slated for October (inside that link you’ll also find the rest of the current Doctor Who Funko lineup). Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until “early 2020” to watch the first episodes of Doctor Who Series 12.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Funko Pop Television news, the dust may have settled on the final season of Game of Thrones, but Funko is still wrapping things up with regard to their Pop figure lineup. Yesterday, Funko added the much needed Queen of the North Sansa Pop and a Very Sad Moment Pop figure featuring involving Daenerys and Jorah Mormont…

You can pre-order the Queen Sansa Pop figure here and the Daenerys and Jorah Moment Pop figure here with shipping slated for November. Details on previous releases in the Season 8 Game of Thrones Funko Pop lineup are available here.

