‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Appears to Be Bringing Back Matt Smith

Next month’s Doctor Who Christmas special, “Twice Upon a Time” is already set to be a must-watch for fans with the departure Peter Capaldi and the introduction of Jodie Whittaker as the newest Doctor. But, if one rumor is right, there might be another reason for fans to get excited.

According to fans on Twitter, Matt Smith has been seen on the set of Doctor Who sparking rumors that the Eleventh Doctor may appear on the holiday special for his successor’s (Capaldi) regeneration.

MATT SMITH HAS BEEN SPOTTED OM SET OF THE DOCTOR WHO CHRISTMAS SPECIAL. — #1 ezra’s holistic writers club fan (@noirasmysoul) October 13, 2017

While some have pointed out that the Christmas special completed filming on July 10th, it’s not impossible that Smith may still have been able to shoot a cameo for the episode. In 2005’s “The Parting of the Ways,” David Tennant filmed his scenes for the episode long after co-star Billie Piper. Careful editing was used to make the actors appear to be interacting with one another.

With “Twice Upon a Time” being not just Whittaker’s first episode as the Doctor – and as the first female Doctor — but also the last episode for Steven Moffat. Moffat has been a writer on the show since its revival in 2005 and has been executive producer and showrunner since 2009, but announced his departure from the series in 2016, promising a huge event for his final show. Bringing back Smith, in any capacity, for that final show would be one way for Moffat to keep that promise.

Smith isn’t the only former star rumored to return, either. Jenna Coleman, who played Clara Oswald alongside Smith in “The Day of the Doctor” has also been rumored to appear.

Fans will find out who is appearing, and who isn’t, when the Doctor Who Christmas special airs this December.

[ H/T: We Got This Covered ]