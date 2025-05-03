Berserk’s Newest Game Drops Earth-Shattering Update

Berserk remains one of the darkest, most brutal entries in all of anime history with Guts the Black Swordsman still cutting his way through countless demons on his path of revenge. While there have been a handful of video games focused on the Band of the Hawk, Kentaro Miura’s franchise is about to take the board game world by storm. Berserk The Board Game was announced in the summer of last year, with Monolith Board Games hyping this unique experience. Beginning a fan campaign to get funds to create the experience, Monolith has revealed when fans can expect the game to arrive and it might be sooner than you expect.

In a new tabletop update, Monolith revealed that Berserk The Board Game is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2025. Featuring classic characters such as Guts, Schierke, Farnese, and Serpico, the tabletop game has also featured the legendary and gruesome trolls that became a major hindrance for Guts, along with other twisted creations of Kentaro Miura. While this might not be a digital experience, it once again proves that Guts’ story is one that remains a major fixture in the anime world, even without a current anime adaptation airing.

Berserk’s Board Game Experience

If you’re wondering about the detail of this board game arriving later this year, here’s how Monolith describes the Berserk Board Game, “Berserk: The Board Game is a cooperative miniatures game for 1 to 5 players, set in the iconic universe of the legendary manga created by Kentaro Miura. The campaign, centered around the Millenium Falcon Arc, lets you take on the roles of Guts and his companions though a simple and intuitive game system. Heroes and enemies are represented by stunning 35mm-scale miniatures, crafted from a mix of ABS and PVC, with intricately detailed bases.”

The description continues, breaking down both how the game is played and the challenges that players will need to overcome, “Each Hero has a unique set of Action Cards, used to move, attack, defend, and trigger special abilities or game effects. But beware- the more Action Cards a Hero uses in a single turn, the more fatigue sets in! Just like in the manga, you’ll face hordes of enemies, outnumbered and outmatched in sheer strength. To survive, you’ll need to fight side by side with your companions. With Berserk, immerse yourself in a dark and brutal world, where hope is scarce, and death is sometimes a mercy. Will you become just another sacrifice, or will you find the strength to defy your fate?”

Berserk’s Current Status

As mentioned earlier, Berserk has no current anime running on the small screen and unfortunately has revealed no plans to return to television. The last time we witnessed Guts and company on the screen was with the series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, which edited and slapped together footage from the Golden Age film trilogy. On the manga side of the aisle, Berserk has continued past the tragic loss of creator Kentaro Miura as writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga have continued producing new chapters.

