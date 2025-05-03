Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Have a Shot at a Rare Shiny Pokemon Right Now

While we wait for the release of Pokemon Legends Z-A, Pokemon fans continue to enjoy semi-frequent events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Shiny hunting is one of the biggest ways to keep engaging with the game long after you finish the main story, and currently, there are some solid Shiny opportunities in Scarlet and Violet. Mass outbreaks of Wiglett, Growlithe, and Swablu continue until May 8th, but that’s not all. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can also encounter Chest Form Gimmighoul in Tera Raids from April 29th to May 8th, and it can indeed be Shiny.

Chest Form Gimmighoul can be a bit elusive in Scarlet and Violet, as it tends to hide in unusual locations like high atop towers. It is possible to battle and catch these Chest Form Gimmighoul, but Shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul doesn’t spawn during normal Scarlet and Violet gameplay. In other words, no matter how many Gimmighoul chests you track down, there’s never a chance for them to be Shiny. That makes this rare Shiny Gimmighoul opportunity pretty exciting for players trying to complete their Shiny Dex.

Normal vs. Shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul

This isn’t the first time that Chest Form Gimmighoul has appeared in Tera Raids, but it’s still a fairly rare opportunity to hunt for Shiny Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So if you’re still searching for one or want to try and expand your collection, be sure to take note of this event. This is also one of the more subtle Shiny Pokemon out there, with only a slight difference in the body color. That means it’ll take some careful attention to notice if you’ve got a Shiny Gimmighoul on your hands.

Players will be able to battle Chest Form Gimmighoul in Tera Raids throughout the event period. It will appear in 1 to 5-star Tera Raid battles from April 29th to May 8th at 4:59 pm PDT. However, only the 5-star Tera Raid version has a chance to be Shiny, so you’ll want to prioritize taking on the 5-star Gimmighoul Tera raids if you’re Shiny hunting.

How to Beat Chest Form Gimmighoul Tera Raids

5-star Tera Raids have a higher difficulty than lower tiers, and the Chest Form Gimmighoul Tera Raids have another complicating factor. It will appear with a variety of different Tera types, which makes planning for these raids a bit tricky. Thankfully, before you head into the battle, you will be able to see the Pokemon’s Tera Type along with the difficulty rating for the Tera raid.

Terastallized Chest Form Gimmighoul in Scarlet and Violet

So, you’ll need to note the Gimmighoul Tera Type before heading into a 5-Star Tera Raid. This can help you plan which Pokemon to bring into battle to be ready to withstand those Tera moves and use type weaknesses to take down Chest Form Gimmighoul in the time limit.

Many players recommend Ursaluna as a pretty solid counter to Gimmighoul in most situations, along with Bisharp and Kingambit. Just be sure to check the Tera Type of your specific Chest Form Gimmighoul Tera Raid to ensure it’s not a type that these Pokemon are weak against, and you should be good to go.

The Shiny odds for Chest Form Gimmighoul are pretty slim at an estimated 1/4102 chance, but if you participate in several 5-Star Tera Raids during the event, you just might get lucky. And it’s certainly better odds than normal gameplay catches, which can’t be Shiny at all.