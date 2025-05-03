My Hero Academia Shuts Down Hopes for One Class 1-A Future Romance

My Hero Academia has dropped a new book in Japan detailing all sorts of new information about its characters following the end of the manga series, and one of these updates also unfortunately tears down hopes fans might have had for a future romance between two of Class 1-A’s heroes. My Hero Academia officially came to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but it was far from the end of creator Kohei Horikoshi’s time with the series and its characters. Not only did the creator eventually return for a new epilogue set after its final chapter, but Horikoshi has also returned with even more never before revealed details.

My Hero Academia‘s new Ultra Age book has now hit shelves in Japan, and it has revealed all sorts of new information about each of the characters that didn’t make the pages of the series itself. This includes more details about each of the Class 1-A heroes’ pro hero futures as seen through the time skip in the final chapter of the series, and one of these updates also unfortunately shuts down any hopes fans have had for a future romance between Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido.

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Shuts Down Kirishima and Ashido Romance

My Hero Academia had showcased a deeper connection between Kirishima and Ashido through the series as the two of them not only played a role in each other’s lives before even getting to U.A. Academy, but used each other as inspiration to take their own abilities to the next level (and got some standout moments during the final war against the villains as a result). But while there was a teased connection between two, it’s never gone further than just the two of them being friends despite the hopes fans had for the potential couple. And it never does in the future either.

According to one of the Ultra Age updates about Ashido’s life as a pro hero (as detailed by @aitaikimochi on X), and when it mentions Kirishima he’s listed as just “friends from middle school” and that she maintains a “friendly rivalry” with Kirishima even into the future. As for their connection, it remained platonic even as they became adults, “They are influenced by each other and share a firm friendship based on the courage to save others. Their mutual respect for each other’s quirks is one example of this…”

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Just Isn’t Interested in Romance

My Hero Academia just isn’t interested in romance, so this is another example of that fact. My Hero Academia only had a couple of romances in development for the series, and those that ended up being fleshed out into full marriages in the future were characters largely on the sidelines. So for those students in Class 1-A that fans wanted to see couple up never really did. That’s even the case for characters like Deku and Ochaco, whose “will they/won’t they” even continues through to beyond the final chapter and into its epilogue.

My Hero Academia‘s story was all about its heroes, and their connections to one another were more focused on lifting each other up in the face of the villain they had to fight against. The focus on the war meant their love lives couldn’t really develop in any real way, and it turns out that even after all of that they never really had any real romantic developments either. It’s a shame for all those fans who had been hoping for a different result though.