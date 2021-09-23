Doctor Who’s New Companion Reacts to Jodie Whittaker’s Exit

Doctor Who fans are preparing themselves for another significant change, when series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall exit in the Fall of 2022. Before that occurs, Whittaker will be reprising her role in six episodes and three specials, which will see the debut of the series’ newest companion, Dan Lewis (John Bishop). In a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine, Bishop spoke about the experience of joining the series just prior to Whittaker’s exit, but developing a bond with the actress and co-star Mandip Gill.

“They’ve been great to work with,” Bishop explained. “So welcoming and really supportive, particularly to someone like me who’s not done a run on a series like this before. I know everyone knows it, but as everyone says, Jodie is phenomenal.”

“The way [Jodie] carries this show – the amount of responsibility that she wears so lightly on her shoulders – is staggering,” Bishop continued. “The run’s coming to an end soon and we were all talking earlier about how weird it will be not seeing each other every week.”

Whittaker and Chibnall confirmed their exits earlier this summer, but indicated that their farewell to the iconic BBC series will be with great fanfare.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” Whittaker said in a statement. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there,” Whittaker continued. “That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

“Jodie and I made a “three series and out” pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” Chibnall added. “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!”

Doctor Who‘s thirteenth season is expected to begin in 2022.