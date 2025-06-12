Doctor Who S2 Original Ending Confirmed by Finale Actor (& Fans Are Furious)

There’s been a lot to dissect and discuss regarding the latest season finale of Doctor Who, and as more details are released about what led to that finale, the discussions have become even more lively. The season finale left fans shocked when Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated into Billie Piper’s Rose, but thanks to an actress who appeared in that episode, it has been discovered that the original ending was very different, and set up some big things for a key character moving into the next season. Now that fans have learned of the original ending, some aren’t exactly thrilled about how things ultimately turned out (via IGN).

It had been previously reported by Daniel Richtman that the original finale was very different from what ultimately aired, and now that’s been verified by Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps, who played Poppy in the episode. Mavanga-Phipps’ TikTok account, which is run by her mother, shared Richtman’s comments about the episode, and through replies to additional comments confirmed those big changes to the episode.

In his original report, Richtman wrote, “The original ending of Dr Who S2 (before the reshoots) was [that] The Doctor, Ruby, Belinda etc are all having a big party. Susan is seen over watching them from afar which would’ve been the cliffhanger leading into a S3.” When Mavanga-Phipps’ TikTok account shared that report, fans asked if she filmed that part and if it was legit since she was posting it, and the account liked both of those posts. Another person commented that it made sense since the finale was shambles, and the account replied with two crying emojis. Someone else asked to share photos of the cut ending, but the account wrote, “I wish I could hun… but due to NDA I can’t.”

Through various replies and reactions, other details were confirmed, including that Poppy (who was the Doctor’s daughter from another reality) was actually the mother of Susan, who is his granddaughter from the original series. When a fan asked if Poppy was supposed to be Susan’s child, the account wrote “Mother”, and this ties into Carol Ann Ford making her return to the show in a cameo during the season. While it could have been taken as a one-off, the importance of Poppy and what she means to the Doctor fits so much better with that original ending, and it makes more sense as to why you brought that character back in the first place.

There’s also another look at this shelved piece of the finale courtesy of a promo photo on Disney+, which shows the Doctor and Belinda dancing at a party. This scene isn’t in the final version of the episode, but it is mentioned in Richtman’s report as the party that is being held in the original finale’s final moments, as Susan would have been watching them from afar during this scene.

There are plenty of fans who would have not only preferred to have Gatwa continue as the Doctor for another season, but also would have liked to see this key storyline continued and Susan play a bigger part, but as we now know, at least one of those elements is not going to happen. Gatwa has exited the series and will no longer play the Doctor, and the BBC broke the news with a number of behind-the-scenes videos and a statement from Gatwa on his time as the Doctor.

“You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it,” Gatwa said in the official press release. “This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.”

“The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can’t thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience,” Gatwa said. “I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

What did you think of the season finale and the original version that seems to have been shelved?