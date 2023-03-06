Doctor Who Season 13 Was Almost Canceled By the BBC

Doctor Who has undergone some major evolutions in recent years, making history with its first female Doctor in Jodie Whittaker. Before Whittaker bid farewell to the role late last year, her swan song was a six-episode miniseries Doctor Who: Flux — the first serialized entry in the show since its 2005 revival. As a new interview with former showrunner Chris Chibnall revealed, Flux was dangerously close to not becoming a reality, due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was a week where it was not going to be made," Chibnall explained in a recent interview with Radio Free Skaro. "There was a week where I was, I'd been offered another job. And because the BBC was just like... 'where's the money coming from? How are we going to do this? Is it too difficult?' And it literally went down to the wire of like, yeah, there was an hour on one day when it's like: it was done. And yeah, we had to do — there are certain things I had to do to get that season made. Because they couldn't find a way to do it. Jodie had a thousand job offers... I know what jobs she gave up to do the third season, which, obviously because it had moved in the schedule, you know. She had stuff lined up for when we were supposed to finish shooting, but then was delayed by the pandemic. And you know, she's in demand, and so she sacrificed a lot. Everybody sacrificed a lot."

When will Ncuti Gatwa join Doctor Who?

Whittaker's successor in Doctor Who is Barbie and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season, which will be showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in a press release when his casting was first announced. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies added. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"