Doctor Who Showrunner Teases Series Heading Into "Genuinely New Territory"

Doctor Who is headed into Season 14 in 2024 and according to returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, the beloved series will head into "genuinely new territory." During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast (via Winter is Coming), Davies said he plans to stay with the series for "years" as showrunner and that the upcoming season will take things into genuinely new territory, making it sound like fans will be in for a wild ride. The new season will also see the addition of directors Julie Anne Robinson, who previously worked on Bridgerton, and Ben Chessell.

"Julie Anne is a dream piece of crewing for me because I've wanted to work with her ever since sitting in awe of the BBC's Blackpool. Julie Anne comes with the best reference ever – an actor called David Tennant, who starred in Blackpool and loves her!" Davies said.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who Season 14 will be the first new season of Doctor Who, following the anniversary specials, to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. Just days after Whittaker's farewell episode, the BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumor has it that Disney has some creative control over the franchise and wants to give Doctor Who a "Hollywood makeover."

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. Davies previously expressed his belief that Doctor Who should be a franchise with multiple shows similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He achieved a measure of this during his original run as Doctor Who showrunner, reviving the core Doctor Who series and launching spinoffs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Additionally, Ncuti Gatwa will be playing the 15th Doctor and it was recently announced that Millie Gibson will join him on the TARDIS in 2023 as companion Ruby Sunday.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," Gibson said in a statement. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Ncuti Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

Doctor Who returns in 2023 for its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14.