Doctor Who Showrunner Offers Season 13 Update

Doctor Who fans are eagerly awaiting the show's return for its Thirteenth Season. While they can look forward to Captain Jack Harkness's return in the upcoming Doctor Who Festive Special "Return of the Daleks," production on the next series only began in November, and with a reduced episode count, due to COVID-10 complication. Set photos showed production in process, and hinted at the return of a classic Doctor Who monster. Chris Chibnall wrote a new installment of his "Production Notes" column in Doctor Who Magazine. In the column, the showrunner offers an update on the difficult process of filming the new season of Doctor Who.

“We are filming,” Chibnall writes. “I don’t think anyone on any production team right now would claim the new processes are easy. Making any television drama has, in one fell swoop, become more demanding than it’s ever been. And that’s before you factor in the usual Doctor Who extras of monsters, stunts and Welsh weather. The crew have just been through the most brutal week of weather out on location – as I write this on a Tuesday, I think they’re still soaking wet from the previous Friday. It has been, and will continue to be for many months ahead, a mammoth team effort.

“Luckily the rushes are thrilling. Mad, exciting, funny and scary. And look, there’s the Doctor. There’s the TARDIS in new places, new locations. Just seeing that lifts the soul. She’s on new adventures. She’s back saving people and worlds.”

Chibnall also commented on "Revolution of the Daleks" serving as the last episode of two of the Doctor's current companions, Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole). “This is the final episode for Tosin as Ryan and Brad as Graham. Oh, I don’t like typing that,” he writes. “We had our last day filming with them in mid-October 2019. And yet I don’t think any of us can believe they’re not on the show any more. We’re still waiting for them to turn up. So, thank you Tosin, thank you Brad. These have been wondrous, laughter-filled times. Doctor Who has been lucky to have you, and you’ve done the show proud. You’ll always be part of the family. Watch out for Daleks.”

The Doctor Who Festive Special "Revolution of the Daleks" airs on New Year's Day on BBC America.

