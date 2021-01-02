Doctor Who: John Bishop Cast As New Companion For Series 13

Doctor Who has announced that John Bishop has been cast as the new companion for the 13th Series. The Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz are going to have some fresh blood in the TARDIS with the comedian in tow. Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks airs today and the fans are absolutely excited to see everything coming next. She was left in an eternal prison and things didn’t look so hot in the Season 12 finale. Jodie Whitaker is going to need some help to bust out of that jam. Check out what Bishop had to say about his casting down below:

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step onboard the TARDIS, I would never have believed it,” the actor said. “It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

Showrunner Chris Chibnall chimed in, “It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

For those wondering when things are going to return, Chibnall gave an update recently as well when speaking to EW.

"We’re filming as we speak," he explained. "We’ve got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We’re only a few weeks in. We’re obviously having to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it’s not without its challenges but every series of Doctor Who has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling and what we’ve got so far is really thrilling."

Jodie Whittaker currently holds the Doctor Who title as the Thirteenth Doctor. Mandip Gill is also along as Yaz. Tosin Cole plays Ryan, and Bradley Walsh as Graham. "Revolution of the Daleks" will be the final Doctor Who episode directed by Cole and Walsh

The Doctor will be gracing screens along with Yaz and Dan when Series 13 gets rolling later in 2021.

