Doctor Who: New Image Teases TARDIS Trouble for David Tennant and Catherine Tate

The Doctor and Donna step out of the TARDIS in the latest photo from the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. The Doctor (David Tennant) will reunite with companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in the first o the three specials, "The Star Beast," when it debuts on November 25th. You can see the new Doctor Who 60th anniversary image below. Disney+ announced the date fr Doctor Who's first episode on the streaming service with a new trailer. Two additional specials, "The Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle," will follow in early December, with Tennant as the Doctor and Tate as companion Donna Noble. Ncuti Gatwa will take over as Doctor Who's lead with 2023's Doctor Who holiday special, "The Church on Ruby Road," which will also stream on Disney+ and introduce Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

The Doctor Who anniversary specials are the first episodes of Doctor Who to stream globally on Disney+. This comes as part of a deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" announced days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who coming to Disney+

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," returning showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement released alongside the announcement of the Disney+ partnership.

Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer, added, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies' vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor's epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it's an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world."

Doctor Who returns in 2023 for its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14, which wrapped filming in July. Doctor Who Season 15, Gatwa's second as the Fifteenth Doctor, began production last week. This seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers, but past seasons of Doctor Who are streaming on a different service. You can get caught up with our Doctor Who streaming binge guide. Doctor Who, "The Star Beast," streams on Disney+ on November 25th.