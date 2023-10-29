Doctor Who Reveals New Image of David Tennant's Return

David Tennant is back in action as the Doctor in a new photo from Doctor Who. The BBC released the image from the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, the first of which debuts in November. The new image sees Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor scaling the walls of an unidentified set, either examining the setting or looking for the right switch to flip or button to push. You know, classic David Tennant Doctor Who stuff. You can see the new Doctor Who 60th anniversary image below. The first of the three specials, "The Star Beast," streams on Disney+ for fans outside the United Kingdom on November 25th.

Disney+ announced the premiere date for Doctor Who's first episode streaming on the service with a new trailer. Two more specials, "The Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle," will follow in early December, with Tennant as the Doctor and Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble. Ncuti Gatwa will take over as Doctor Who's leading man with 2023's Doctor Who holiday special, which will also stream on Disney+.

(Photo: BBC)

Doctor Who coming to Disney+

The Doctor Who anniversary specials will be the first new episodes of Doctor Who to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," returning showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement released alongside the announcement of the Disney+ partnership.

Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer, added, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies' vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor's epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it's an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world."

Doctor Who returns in 2023 for its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14, which wrapped filming in July. Doctor Who Season 15, Gatwa's second as the Fifteenth Doctor, began production last week. This seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers, but past seasons of Doctor Who are streaming on a different service. You can get caught up with our Doctor Who streaming binge guide. Doctor Who, "The Star Beast," streams on Disney+ on November 25th.