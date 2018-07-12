Doctor Who: The First 13th Doctor Toy is Available to Order

The BBC is about to enter a new era of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker at the helm of the TARDIS, and the merchandising machine is starting to heat up. Several new toys have been announced to kick off the tenure of the thirteenth Doctor, but the very first toy that can actually be ordered in the US comes, not surprisingly, from Funko.

No, it’s not a Pop figure. It’s a 13th Doctor Rock Candy figure which can be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for October. A Pop figure is coming though – don’t you worry about that. Funko reveled that the 13th Doctor Pop figure will be available in limited quantities at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Apparently, the initial SDCC run will be limited to only 1300 pieces, but a wider release will likely occur in the fall. A series of limited edition Titan vinyl figures will also debut at SDCC.

Furthermore, Her Universe has revealed that they will bring the Thirteenth Doctor’s rainbow striped top, long coat, and blue trousers to booth #1321 at SDCC. If you can’t attend the show, the ensemble will get a wide release later in the fall at their parent company Hot Topic.

For fans in the UK, Character Options opened up pre-orders for a more realistic, 10-inch tall figure complete with full articulation and a fancy fabric outfit. The initial run promptly sold out directly from the Character Options website, but it can still be ordered from Forbidden Planet at the time of writing with a ship date of August 8th.

If you are a Doctor Who fan that’s lucky enough to attend SDCC this year, there will be more to enjoy than just the toys. Jodie Whittaker will be joined by her Doctor Who co-stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (Yasmin and Ryan respectively) as well as show runner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens in a panel in Hall H on Thursday, July 19th at 11:45 am PST.

