Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Reboot Reportedly Cancelled, Says Jane Seymour

A reboot of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman is reportedly not happening. According to Deadline, original series star Jane Seymour revealed in an interview with The Messenger that she had recently pitched an idea for a reboot of the 1990s Western drama but was told by networks that they "weren't interested" in Westerns.

"We've actually got one written, and we've got the whole series planned out," Seymour said. "We just took it to one of the networks, and they said that they weren't interested in Westerns. I think it's really crazy. There seems to be a lot of very successful Westerns, so I didn't get that at all."

Seymour also said that she was given a counter idea of sorts that would have brought Dr. Quinn into contemporary times — something that Seymour said defeated the point.

"It was pitched to me last night, believe it or not, to do Dr. Quinn as a contemporary piece," she said. "I'm going, 'Why?' The whole point of Dr. Quinn is that life hasn't really changed that much from the 1970s to now in some ways. In other ways, in a very big way. But a lot of the same issues are still issues today, and I think that was what was so magical about it."

"There were lots of different elements," she added. "Also, the idea of different kinds of family. IF it's authentic and it deals with the human condition, whatever the genre, then I think it's very popular."

What Is Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman About?

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman first debuted on CBS on January 1, 1993, and ran for six season through May 16, 1998. The series produced a total of 150 episodes and two television movies that aired after the series' cancellation. The series was created by Beth Sullivan and starred Seymour as Dr. Michaela Quinn, a doctor who leaves Boston for the American West and settles in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she sets up her own practice and soon finds herself looking after the three children of a midwife who asks her to do so on her deathbed. Facing discrimination as a woman in a traditionally male field, "Dr. Mike" as she's known works to convince the people of the town that a woman can, indeed, be a doctor. While the series itself formally ended in 1998, the 2001 movie, Dr. Quinn: The Heart Within functioned as a proper finale.

In addition to Seymour, the series starred Joe Lando, Chad Allen, Erica Flores, Jessica Bowman, and Shawn Toovey.

What do you think? Would you be interested in a Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.