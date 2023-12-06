Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot Poster Released, Trailer Release Announced

Mr. and Mrs. Smith got a brand-new teaser poster from Prime Video today. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star as the titular couple in this riff on the 2005 favorite. Viewers have been wondering what's been going on with this show from the moment it got announced. Mr. and Mrs. Smith seems like a very random pull from the past. But, with Y2K nostalgia running rampant, it's as good of a starting point as any for a new show. It also helps that Glover, Erskine, and more are not interested in just presenting the same story again, there are some curveballs coming in the streaming series. Check out the newest tease for the show right here.

Prime Video has a fresh synopsis for the show: "In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Soft Launch. Teaser Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VRlNKF9D2x — The Smiths (@smithsonprime) December 6, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Smith Taking Chances

(Photo: Prime Video)

Don't expect a note-for-note retread of the first Mr. and Mrs. Smith when things get started on Prime Video. Glover told EW that some fans might be a little surprised by how different this show ends up being when compared to the blockbuster starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. For some audiences, that's going to be a good thing. (Think of how far we've all come since 2005.) For others that love the sort of straightforward action spectacle that the first movie brough out in spades, it might be a tougher sell. What Glover and the team are looking for is a reaction and they're going to get one.

"It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good," Glover shared. "You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, 'Eh,' we didn't do a good job. I hope some people are like, 'This is better than the original,' and some people are like, 'This is far worse.'"

What Is Donald Glover Doing Differently This Time?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Just a few weeks ago, Glover's comments about Mr. and Mrs. Smith led to some raised eyebrows. He spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the first movie and said he didn't really get it when the studio approached him about a follow-up. But, it did end up exposing the threads that he would interrogate in the Prime Video series. Namely, what's the deal with marriage in 2023. To Glover, it seems a bit of an antiquated construct, but one with advantages and disadvantages that would be fun to unpack over the course of a series.

"I had never seen the movie, which I know was sacrilege," Glover told the site. "I watched it and honestly, I was like, 'I don't understand it.' I mean, I get why it's iconic because of the people starring in it — it's just two gorgeous people in this situation. But the story I didn't quite understand."

"Why do people even get married anymore? Half of it ends in divorce — what's the purpose?" He added. "Let's make a show dealing with relationships, but from this point of view, centering more on really what a marriage is and trust and teamwork and loneliness and all that stuff. I just wanted it to be something that spoke to people right now because in a time of abundance, why do we feel lonely? The movie wasn't about that."

Do you like the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!