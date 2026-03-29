Dream Resident Evil Wesker Casting Addressed By Anthony Starr [Exclusive]

If you’re a fan of Resident Evil, chances are you know exactly who Albert Wesker is. And, chances also are that you’ve heard that the mantle fan-favorite casting for Wesker rests on the shoulders of Anthony Starr, who most recently starred as Homelander in The Boys. Well, it turns out that Starr has heard these rumblings over the years, and despite the outcry and the return to theaters for the franchise, he might not be ready to take a trip to Raccoon City just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So for those unfamiliar with him, who exactly is Albert Wesker? A virologist for the Umbrella Corporation who intends to see their vision through by any means necessary. And with a September 18, 2026 release date for the newest theatrical step back into the horror IP, which will be directed by Weapons‘ Zack Cregger, it makes sense that Wesker’s appearance would be all lined up for future movies. But what does Starr have to say about it? “I don’t even know what it is, man… People keep bringing this up… and I think the only thing I have in common is blonde hair, which I’ve gotten rid of. I think you’ll probably need someone younger… I’m 50,” he told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. Did someone forget to tell him that Wesker is 48 years old in Resident Evil canon?

Starr Is Doing Some Backtracking on Previous Interest in Wesker

Play video

Back when it was first announced that Resident Evil would take another shot at a movie franchise, fans did what they always do: hype up their theories and fancasts in a rush of excitement. A digital artist, BossLogic, even went so far as to post a photoshopped image of Starr as Wesker. Starr’s response to the edited image and calls for him to portray the notorious scientist? “I agree,” he said in a comment under the image.

After the interview, fans took to the internet, still convinced that Starr would make the perfect Wesker despite his protestations. “Man’s saying ‘I don’t even know what it is ‘I don’t even know what it is’ about Resident Evil is somehow the most Wesker thing he’s ever done,” said one fan. Another added, “He pulls off the look perfectly, he plays a bad guy very well, and he’s a great actor in general! Do we need any more reason?! Nobody cares if he’s a couple of years older.”

So while Starr has made it clear he’s unsure about the venture into new territory, the fans are still riding hard for the idea that he could step into Wesker’s shoes to play another violent, blonde psychopath—a role he seems destined for at this point.

What are your thoughts? Would you like to see Starr play Wesker in the new live-action adaptation of Resident Evil? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.