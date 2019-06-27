Launchpad Takes Over the Ducktales Theme in Exclusive New Clip

Disney Channel is giving some lesser-known characters a chance at the spotlight this summer with its new “Disney Theme Song Takeover” animated short series. This series takes the theme songs from the most popular programs produced by Disney, and allows one of the characters from each show to provide a complete overhaul. For DuckTales, it’s the clumsy and lovable pilot Launchpad McQuack that gets the opportunity to show off his pipes.

Voiced by Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett, Launchpad McQuack takes command of the DuckTales theme song in this new video, which ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal. You can check out the remixed takeover in the video at the top of the page!

This new clip will debut on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app on Friday, June 28th. Instead of the intro following around Scrooge and the rest of the core DuckTales cast, this version is all about the mishaps and misfortunes of Launchpad. He struggles to keep up with the rest of the crew, and makes it very clear with his words just how much of his job revolves around flying and crashing airplanes.

DuckTales returned to Disney with this current iteration of the series back in 2017. It’s currently in the middle of its second season, and Disney Channel has already renewed it for a third.

The series stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Disney Legend Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

The most recent episode of DuckTales aired back on May17th, and it featured the return of the ever-popular hero Darkwing Duck.

