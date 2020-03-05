DuckTales Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

After much anticipation, the premiere date for Season 3 of Disney’s DuckTales has been announced. Scrooge, Donald, the boys, and all the rest are set to return for two episodes on April 4th. According to the press release announcing the premiere date, Season 3 will see “the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world’s greatest lost artifacts, with a secret organization from Scrooge’s past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), trying to stop them at any cost.”

Additionally, a whole slew of guest stars have been announced. DuckTales Season 3 will feature Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Selma Blair (Hellboy), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers), Retta (Parks and Recreation), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Doug Jones (Hellboy), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Abby Ryder-Fortson (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tress MacNeille (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures), Bill Farmer (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog). Notably, Season 3 will feature characters like Daisy Duck, Goofy, the Rescue Rangers, and more, so while no definitive roles were announced for the guest stars, it’s liable that all of those characters are included in the above.

Season 3 of #DuckTales will debut with two new episodes April 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on #DisneyXD and in #DisneyNOW. The new season will feature appearances by classic Disney characters Daisy Duck, Goofy & favorites from “TaleSpin,” “Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers” & “Darkwing Duck” pic.twitter.com/QWCe7A9HIv — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) March 5, 2020

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 🗣 #DuckTales Season 3 premieres with back-to-back episodes, Saturday, April 4th on @DisneyXD! Woo-oo! pic.twitter.com/ZXSibL9bVI — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) March 5, 2020

