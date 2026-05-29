After 11 Years in Development, Glitch’s New Animated Show Just Passed 20 Million Views In Less Than 2 Weeks

The Australian outfit Glitch Productions established itself as an animation powerhouse after the premiere of The Amazing Digital Circus. Created by Gooseworx, the series accumulated over 1 billion views on YouTube and ranked among Netflix’s five most-watched shows globally within two weeks of its platform debut in October 2024. Off the back of that extraordinary momentum, Glitch has aggressively expanded its slate, partnering with creator Ross O’Donovan and writer Arin Hanson to produce Gameoverse, a 2D action-comedy about a hero named Kit (voiced by Erica Lindbeck) and her sidekick Kaboodle (voiced by Jschlatt) leaping between collapsing video game worlds. The concept traces its roots back to a web series O’Donovan first published on Newgrounds in 2009, went through multiple iterations over the following decade, and was originally pitched to and rejected by multiple major studios before Glitch came on board.

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The Gameoverse pilot dropped on Glitch’s YouTube channel on May 15th, surpassed 11 million views within its first four days on the platform, and reached 20 million total views in under two weeks. The launch generated widespread fan art, memes, and discussion across social platforms, firmly establishing Gameoverse as one of the most significant animation debuts of the year. O’Donovan himself acknowledged the weight of the moment, stating in a press release that the collaboration with Glitch resulted in “the strongest version” of the show he has ever created, one he considers the culmination of over a decade of development.

Image courtesy of Glitch Productions

The Amazing Digital Circus shattered expectations of what an independent animated series can achieve across free distribution channels. After its explosive YouTube debut, Netflix agreed to an unusual licensing deal, allowing new episodes to continue premiering on YouTube while the streaming platform served as an additional distribution channel. After that, Glitch is taking the project to theaters with The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act, the series finale event that already generated over $7.5 million in US presales and secured 2,000 theaters before its June 4th premiere. That means a web series born on YouTube is selling out cinemas, something unprecedented, especially considering that the same episode will be available for free on YouTube just a couple of weeks after its theatrical debut.

Gameoverse comes to YouTube as Glitch expands its reach. Knights of Guinevere, Glitch’s first 2D series, accumulated over 18 million views since its September release and subsequently received a full-series greenlight. Gameoverse cleared that same threshold in under two weeks, boosted by O’Donovan’s existing following within Game Grumps, the long-running YouTube gaming channel where he worked for years, contributing to over 6 million subscribers. Plus, the Newgrounds animation community that first hosted the original Gameoverse shorts in 2009 has also watched the project grow over a decade. It’s safe to bet Gameoverse is getting a full-series order, but with Glitch now experienced in new distribution infrastructures and having the leverage to reach out to streamers, the show might become a major hit in the mold of The Amazing Digital Circus.

Gameoverse is currently streaming for free on the Glitch Productions YouTube channel.

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