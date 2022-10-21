Ed, Edd n Eddy The Complete Series Review: Scheming On A Master Plan

Anniversaries have the tendency to turn the nostalgia up to 11. Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Complete Series brings all 66 episodes of the classic Cartoon Network series home for you.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Warner Bros. network, all three Ed boys and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends got a full series home release. (Courage the Cowardly Dog did too!) But, today the suburban scams take center stage.

Over the course of 10 DVDs, viewers will be treated to nonstop shenanigans. Along with those 1,450 minutes of content, there are behind the scenes featurettes and music videos that will conjure visions of Cartoon Network of yesteryear. Having those extras alone in better quality than an online video will be enough for some fans. But, more than that, these episodes still hold up.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

What's The Series About?

"Edd, Edd n Eddy tells the story of three best friends, who band together to tackle life's most daunting challenge – puberty. Though they have the same first name and live on the same cul-de-sac in the suburbs, the three youths have very different personalities, which contribute to the confusion, contradiction and just plain awkwardness that defines growing up."

Is This Collection Worth It?

This is the $65 question isn't it? But, in an age when companies can juggle a show between services and platforms, peace of mind can go a long way. Would it be nice to have remastered versions of some of these episodes? Absolutely.

However, access to the entire series with the push of a disk drive button is hard to beat. Also, the changes in fidelity throughout the run adds quite a bit of charm to the early episodes. A sort of squiggle-vision equivalent is there from the beginning. This team of animators largely got their big cartoon breaks on this show, so their progress is evident.

If you've spent any amount of time on the Internet over the last decade, you have felt the presence of Ed, Edd, n Eddy. Multiple memes make use of these characters to great effect. However, the magic of this kind of entertainment lies with the ingenuity to come up with such hair-brained schemes for this trio to tackle.

If you're a Cartoon Network completionist, this one is a no-brainer to add to the DVD shelf. It belongs aside Dexter's Laboratory, Cow and Chicken and Billy and Mandy as some of the most ridiculous stuff from that first wave of releases.

A Nostalgia Trip Worth Taking

Ed, Edd, n Eddy belong to the golden era of Cartoon Network. In a very different time, a strange show like this one could stand shoulder to shoulder with offerings like The Powerpuff Girls or Courage the Cowardly Dog. Times may have changed but the work stands up.

Seeing these three Ed boys go on with their daily shenanigans is a delight for longtime fans and maybe a stirring history lesson for kids who missed out on the broadcast run. With Cartoon Network celebrating its 30th Anniversary, looking back on a ratings darling that helped establish the aesthetic of their shows is a good endeavor.

The Complete Series presents all of this on-screen and a number of other additions that make it a no-brainer inclusion for any animation buff's collection. While some prospective buyers will have some trouble with the fact this isn't a Blu-Ray collection, there's still a lot to love from this goofy nostalgia trip.

Ed, Edd, n Eddy: The Complete Series gets a 4.5 out of 5.