Eddie Murphy Fans Are Furious at Bill Cosby: “Have a Coke and a Smile and Shut the F— Up”

This week, Eddie Murphy returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years. As host, […]

This week, Eddie Murphy returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years. As host, Murphy made the episode’s opening monologue. During the monologue, Murphy referenced an old rivalry with Bill Cosby. Murphy pointed out that no one, not even him, could have predicted that Cosby would be the one in prison while Murphy spends most of his time being a father to his 10 children.

“If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” Murphy said during the monologue. “Who is America’s Dad now?”

A publicist for Cosby released a statement on the comedian’s behalf in response to Murphy’s comment: “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

Fans of Murphy are not pleased with the statement from Cosby’s camp. Keep reading to see some of their reactions.

