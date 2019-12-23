Eddie Murphy Fans Are Furious at Bill Cosby: “Have a Coke and a Smile and Shut the F— Up”

This week, Eddie Murphy returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years. As host, Murphy made the episode’s opening monologue. During the monologue, Murphy referenced an old rivalry with Bill Cosby. Murphy pointed out that no one, not even him, could have predicted that Cosby would be the one in prison while Murphy spends most of his time being a father to his 10 children.

“If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” Murphy said during the monologue. “Who is America’s Dad now?”

A publicist for Cosby released a statement on the comedian’s behalf in response to Murphy’s comment: “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

Fans of Murphy are not pleased with the statement from Cosby’s camp. Keep reading to see some of their reactions.

Have a Coke and a Smile

Well if you seen Eddie Murphy “raw” you’ll know why this hilarious. Short quick back take. Bill Cosby called him and told him his comedy was too raunchy so he called Richard Pryor and asked and Richard told him tell that nigga have a “coke and a smile” 😂😭😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Nelu1rkscz — Geezy (@AgShotEm) December 23, 2019

Bruh

Eddie Murphy is a fucking legend and he won’t be remembered as spending his last years in jail for drugging and raping women because he’s a creepy old ass man, naw Bill Cosby that’s you bruh so fuck you 🖕🏾🖕🏾 https://t.co/zKV0QMg4MY — Myles Chalmers (@8myles__) December 23, 2019

And your jell-o pudding

I want to thank Bill Cosby for being stupid enough to remind us all of his lengthy criminal timeline.

OH and FUCK YOU Bill. Fuck you and Jello pudding https://t.co/w2d1FjaoLt — BrotherBlack 復讐 (@BrotherBlack9) December 23, 2019

Who’s in chains?

Bill Cosby’s literally in chains, but Eddie Murphy’s a ‘slave’? Yeah, okay… 🙄 https://t.co/TPCo3ygGJy — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) December 23, 2019

35 Years Coming

Yep, and why I howled and clapped. Dude has been waiting like 35 years to hit Cosby that hard. https://t.co/AlGC16vHjY — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) December 23, 2019

not a random dig

30 yrs ago Cosby (“America’s Dad”) called Murphy and told him that his filthy comedy was a bad influence on family morality.

It’s not a random dig. It’s a callback. https://t.co/GcBWIuFbGJ — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 23, 2019

after seeing why

After seeing why Bill Cosby is trending pic.twitter.com/5Wkd8mokg3 — Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) December 23, 2019

you know what would be great?

It would be great if Bill Cosby fucked all the way off. https://t.co/k6ZWohfa38 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 23, 2019

Why does he still have a publicist?

Bill Cosby’s publicist called Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood Slave’ for his SNL monologue.



Um, why does Cosby still need a publicist? For stories like ‘Cosby Just Benched 180’ or ‘Cosby Gets Gang to Wear Belts’ or ‘Cosby Appointed Library Cart Guy’ or ‘Cosby Picks the TV Channel’? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 23, 2019

