7 Underrated 1980s TV Shows That Deserve A Reboot

Looking back on the 1980s, it would now seem that the decade is best known for its excellent entertainment. Many great movies were released in the ten-year span, as well as incredible music that remains every bit as relevant today. One sphere of entertainment from the 1980s that is sometimes overlooked, however, is television. The stories of the small screen proliferated throughout the decade, with many of the best TV shows of the 1980s earning a place within our collective pop culture consciousness. Sadly, they can’t all be remembered, and many great TV shows from the ’80s have since been widely forgotten.

There are many awesome but forgotten TV shows from the 1980s that would still interest audiences today. It was a decade that played host to many outlandish and unique premises, and some of them still hold clear appeal decades later. Should the following underrated shows from the ’80s be rebooted, it’s likely that they’d find a whole new viewership in the modern era of television.

7) The Highwayman (1987-1988)

A short-lived but great show from the 1980s that could still interest audiences today, The Highwayman is severely underrated. While it only aired for 10 episodes, the show’s premise crossed Mad Max with Knight Rider, following the crime-fighting driver of a high-tech truck in a lawless near-future world. Complete with a detachable helicopter, a concealed sports car, and various gadgets and weapons, The Highwayman‘s truck could make a modern comeback, although the show would need to lean heavily into its absurdity in order for a reboot to appeal to audiences.

6) Beauty and the Beast (1987-1990)

Considering the genre’s TV success in the years that followed, Beauty and the Beast was a fantasy show ahead of its time. Blending the famous fairy tale with life in 1980s New York, the show explored the plight of a utopian subterranean community as well as the love story between its two leads, played by Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman. Reimagining a fairy tale as existing within the context of the modern world later found success in shows like Once Upon a Time, so it’s easy to see how a reboot of Beauty and the Beast could still interest audiences today.

5) Out of This World (1987-1991)

Out of This World might not be a sci-fi show that defined its generation, but it’s an underrated ’80s show that could still work today. Its premise is relatively simple: the sitcom follows a teenage girl who discovers that she is half alien and that, as a result, she possesses supernatural powers. Though the original show did not make a lasting impression, it could still work for pre-teen audiences today if given a modern facelift.

4) Sledge Hammer! (1986-1988)

There has always been room on the small screen for great comedy TV shows, and one of the 1980s’ funniest sitcoms has become severely underrated in the years since it ended. Sledge Hammer! follows Inspector Sledge Hammer, who serves as a detective in the San Francisco Police Department. The satirical show was well ahead of its time, with its self-aware comedy packed with potential for a modern reboot, particularly as the tropes it pokes fun at remain largely unchanged.

3) Airwolf (1984-1987)

Airwolf is a show fondly remembered by its fans, and forgotten by practically everybody else. The action military drama followed the titular high-tech attack helicopter and its crew, who were tasked with undertaking dangerous missions, often with elements of espionage involved. Though Airwolf might seem to be very much a product of its era, with a modern facelift and clever writing it could receive a whole new lease of life with a reboot.

2) The Greatest American Hero (1981-1983)

While there are many sci-fi TV shows begging for reboots, one that stands out as having particular potential is The Greatest American Hero. The comedy-drama follows a teacher from Los Angeles who receives an extraterrestrial suit that grants him superpowers. Considering modern audiences’ love for superhero stories, a reboot of The Greatest American Hero could fare well, particularly with its comedic tone and continued cult following.

1) Dungeons & Dragons (1983-1985)

While it might not be considered one of the best fantasy TV shows of all time, the animated Dungeons & Dragons series still has a certain charm. The fantasy adventure series helped introduce the franchise to a whole new audience, and the game’s continued popularity practically guarantees the success of a modern reboot. Considering the relatively low cost of animation and the wealth of source material, a new Dungeons & Dragons TV show seems an absolute no-brainer.

