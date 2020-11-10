Umbrella Academy Profile Icons Released By Netflix

✖

Following the announcement that The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season, Netflix has revealed another major update is coming to the streamer in the form of themed profile icons. As they've done previously with shows like The Witcher, Marvel's The Defenders, and BoJack Horseman, images of the characters from the series are now available for Netflix users to identify their profiles from others in their household including Vanya, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Number Five, and talking chimpanzee Pogo. All of the above will seemingly appear in the next batch of episodes, though Pogo's involvement is still unclear.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy will begin production in February in Toronto. Netflix confirmed that stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all be reprising their roles in the new installment. Steve Blackman will be returning as showrunner and executive producers, joined by fellow EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jesse McKeown, Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.

I heard a rumor... that you've been asking for these: The Umbrella Academy profile icons are currently uploading to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/zEslXj5FQr — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2020

A previous report on the new season of the series pointed at filming concluding in August of next year (assuming no COVID-19 related delays occur). This makes its time table for premiering on Netflix a bit of a question mark, meaning it's possible that season three may not arrive until 2022.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, showrunner Steve Blackman told us how he intends to navigate now being in Game of Thrones territory as the TV series has caught up to and is about to surpass the narrative of the comic books which it's based on. The good news is that Blackman says unlike the HBO show, he never intends to get ahead of the comics, so you'll never find out the story of the series from watching the show.

"First of all, I am very close with Gerard and Gabriel, so I pitch them the season before I do it, let them know what I'm doing," Blackman said. "They're very kind and they're pitching me where they're going in the next volumes, and you know, the two mediums are sort of crossing over now, sometimes they're looking at something I do and say, we should put that in the graphic novel, and they're saying, well, why don't you do this in the show. We accept they're sort of different things, but we love any times we can find these crossovers. But I have a good sense of where they're going, I have an idea of where I want to go, and we're sort of working together to get to that happy place. But I don't want to get ahead of them. I love what they do. So hopefully if it times out, it never will."

The good news for comic creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá is that they have plenty of time to get the next volume out and are already working on it. Way previously confirmed that the fourth volume of the comic will be subtitled "Sparrow Academy," but hasn't offered an update on its release just yet.