Emilia Clarke Reveals a Hilarious Game of Thrones Secret (Exclusive)

Emilia Clarke spent a decade playing Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, an iconic character that she will be connected to for her entire career. Now that the show is behind her, though, Clarke is opening up about her experience playing the Queen of Dragons, and she has revealed that one of Daenerys' trademarks was actually an accident. According to Clarke, Daenerys' consistently great posture wasn't a character decision, it was just a result of her being nervous when the show started.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about her new series, Marvel's Secret Invasion, Clarke was asked about lessons she learned from Game of Thrones that she brought to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Clarke was quick to launch into a story about how sitting up straight when she first got to set resulted in a really uncomfortable eight seasons.

"People often spoke about Khaleesi's very straight back being very good posture. I was a terrified 22-year-old. My mama told me to sit up straight, so I did," Clarke explained. "And then you're stuck with it. I didn't know I was going to go on for 10 years."

Clarke went on to say that she tried to change things up later on, asking showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss if she could slouch a little more and adjust her posture. Because Daenerys had become known for her, it was impossible to change. Clarke made sure that didn't happen with her new Marvel character, in the case she ends up playing her for an extended period of time.

"Every time with David and Dan I'd be like, 'What if she's sitting in a throne like this?' And they're like, 'No, you can't,'" she said. "So with G'iah, I was like, 'She's be nimble, she's be flexible, she's a mover.'"

In the video of the interview, which you can watch at the top of the page, you'll see Clarke's Secret Invasion co-star, Ben Mendelsohn, cracking up over her story.

More Game of Thrones Spinoffs

The Game of Thrones journey for Emilia Clarke may have ended, but the franchise is just getting started. House of the Dragon, the acclaimed prequel series, is currently in production on its second season. HBO also has numerous other spinoffs planned, including a Jon Snow-centric series and a show called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

"The plan is more of a creative one in that much of the reasoning behind it is that it has a smaller canvas, that there's an intimacy to the visual canvas that allows us to generate the show faster than say House of the Dragon might turn around because there's so much VFX," HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi recently told Deadline. "You may know based on the novellas that dragons don't exist so by virtue of that it will be a faster piece to turn around given that we don't have all these visual effect assets needing to deliver."