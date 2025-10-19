Every Episode of a Classic Horror Sitcom Is Streaming Free Ahead of Long-Awaited Reboot

Tubi is an underrated gem in the crowded streaming landscape, especially when it comes to TV shows. The streaming service is best known for its massive catalog of movies, all streaming for free, but Tubi is also a great place to revisit some iconic TV shows. Every month, Tubi updates its catalog with new movies and series, and October just brought one of the ‘60s most iconic TV shows to the platform.

Seasons 1 and 2 of CBS’ monster-themed sitcom The Munsters started streaming on Tubi on October 1st. That means all 70 episodes of the massively popular sitcom, which aired from 1964 to 1966, are now available to stream for free. The series, one of the most beloved titles to come from the ‘60s, centers around a family of friendly monsters living in the suburbs at 1313 Mockingbird Lane who consider themselves to be a typical American family.

The Munsters Remains a Beloved Classic

The Munsters had a perfect storm for success. The series debuted during the mid-1960s monster craze and during a period when TV was dominated by a trend of quirky, offbeat sitcoms, the series combining both of those elements to create a show that would go on to earn a cultural icon status.

Those things aside, The Munsters is just a downright great show deserving of its enduring legacy. The series is wildly funny in the way in which it satirizes American suburban life through its portrayal of monsters as a loving, suburban family, their monstrous nature standing in stark contrast to the normal world around them. The series also features a beloved cast of characters, which pay homage to classic Universal Monsters, including Frankenstein’s monster and Dracula.

The Munsters captivated audiences throughout its two-season run, becoming a ratings phenomenon in its first season and achieving an enduring popularity that extends even into today. Although the series was short-lived, the story lived on through numerous films, including Munster, Go Home!, The Mini-Munsters, The Munsters’ Revenge, Here Come the Munsters, The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas, and Rob Zombie’s The Munsters. Hollywood isn’t done with the iconic Munster family just yet, either. A reboot of the sitcom, titled 1313, is in development from Universal Content Productions and Atomic Monster, with James Wan developing the project alongside Lindsey Anderson Beer and Ingrid Bisu. The project was first announced last year, but further information hasn’t yet been released, meaning fans will have to continue to revisit the earlier iterations of the Munster family for the time being.

Other Horror Titles Now on Tubi

The Munsters is one of dozens of horror titles that joined Tubi’s streaming lineup this October as the streamer celebrated all things spooky. Other horror streaming options include 30 Days of Night, An American Werewolf in London, Jennifer’s Body, Life After Beth, The Omen, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.

