Every Episode of Will Smith’s New Adventure Series Just Dropped on Disney+

From his breakout role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to his Hollywood blockbuster success in films like Bad Boys and Independence Day, Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s biggest names. Smith has charted a storied career from musician to actor, and he’s going where no actor has gone before for his next project – a 100-day journey of epic proportions that was five years in the making, and all seven episodes just dropped on Disney+.

The seven-part docuseries Pole to Pole with Will Smith follows the Oscar-winning actor’s journey across all seven continents in 100 days. All seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu. The series takes Smith from the icefields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon and just about everywhere else in between as he makes world-first scientific discoveries, dives under the ice of the North Pole, milks a venomous tarantula, and forges profound human connections.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith Is Unlike Anything the Actor Has Done Before

You’ve seen his charismatic transition from rapper to sitcom star in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, taking on aliens as Agent J in Men in Black and surviving the apocalypse in I Am Legend, but you’ve never seen Will Smith quite like this. Even Smith admitted that the new National Geographic series is “unlike anything” he’s ever done before. Boasting an almost cinematic scale, Pole to Pole is a raw, transformative adventure that sees Smith embarking on a personal and spiritual journey while he travels the world on a physically demanding adventure, tackling challenges like skiing to the South Pole and handling dangerous wildlife along the way.

The Geekiary’s Abby Kirby described Pole to Pole as “a documentary series like no other” and “easily one of the most beautiful docu-series National Geographic has released,” while The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan said the show is “consistently funny, moving and quite frankly breathtaking.” Mangan wrote that Smith “is a great companion: charismatic, funny,… honest in his awestruck reactions and apparently genuinely fascinated by his (genuinely fascinating) companions,” and the series features “a few soul-bearing scenes… It’s a lovely mix, and makes Pole to Pole a celebrity documentary that is an honourable exception to the usual dross that passes commissioning muster.”

Pole to Pole with Will Smith is the latest project for the actor, who currently has several other projects in the works. Smith will return to the big screen for the highly anticipated I Am Legend 2 and is set to star in the upcoming Netflix thriller Fast and Loose.

What’s New on Disney+?

Pole to Pole with Will Smith is one of the new streaming titles that joined Disney+ in January. Earlier in the month, the streamer stocked the original four Indiana Jones movies, Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and the debut season of Hulu’s The Artful Dodger ahead of Season 2 next month. Disney+ has also continued rolling out new episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 weekly.

All seven episodes of Pole to Pole with Will Smith are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. New episodes release weekly on Wednesdays on National Geographic, leading into the season finale, “The North Pole,” on January 27th.

