Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix Christmas Week (December 22nd)

As we near the end of December (and the end of 2025), Christmas week is officially upon us. The merriest week of the is a great time to curl up with loved ones and something new to watch, so it’s a good thing Netflix has some big additions planned for the next several days. All five days this week will have new arrivals hitting Netflix, but Christmas Day will easily be the biggest of them all. In fact, December 25th has the potential to be the most-viewed day of the year for the service.

Christmas Day will include not one, but two NFL games streaming live on Netflix, both of which are going to be rivalry games. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings.

Following the games, at 5pm PT, the second part of Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix, bringing three more episodes of the hit show’s final season to fans. The series finale will be released next week.

You can check out Netflix’s full Christmas week lineup below!

Monday, December 22nd

The Closer: Seasons 1-7

Elway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Told in his own words, the definitive story of Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway goes deep on his NFL dreams, heartbreaks and Super Bowl redemption.

Sicily Express (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

With Christmas around the corner, two blundering Sicilian friends working in Milan discover a dumpster that transports them to their families in seconds.

Tuesday, December 23rd

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

With billion-dollar dreams and a powerhouse partner, Ken Goldin goes global with an amazing array of memorabilia — and some truly unusual finds.

Wednesday, December 24th

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Kate Winslet directs and joins Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in a tender tale of a family’s farewell to their mother.

Tom Segura: Teacher — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

This marks the comedian’s fifth stand-up special for Netflix following Tom Segura: Mostly Stories (2016), Tom Segura: Disgraceful (2018), Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020), and Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023). His dark and twisted comedic series, Bad Thoughts, which was nominated for an Emmy, is returning for a second season in 2026.

Thursday, December 25th

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Christmas Gameday returns with two big-time divisional matchups, featuring the Cowboys vs. Commanders and Lions vs. Vikings.

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Christmas Gameday returns with two big-time divisional matchups, featuring the Lions vs. Vikings and Cowboys vs. Commanders.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna.

Friday, December 26th

Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary traces the career of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose tenacious reporting exposed cover-ups from My Lai to Abu Ghraib.