Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (December 15th)

The Netflix lineup is going to go through some real changes over the next several days, with some plenty of new arrivals set to hit the service. The week got started on Sunday morning with the addition of a surprisingly solid kids movie in Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The big screen adventure is a major step up from the regular TV series, both in terms of its story and the quality of the animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the TV side of things, Netflix has a couple of great additions planned for the week. Tuesday will see the streamer add both seasons of Castle Rock, the Stephen King series that was originally released as a Hulu original. Two days later, Netflix is set to release the fifth seasons of hit series Emily in Paris.

You can check out the full rundown of this week’s Netflix additions below.

Sunday, December 14th

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Monday, December 15th

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Director Scratch has exciting new creature cases to keep her agents busy as Sam and Kit return to solve more animal mysteries all over the world!

Tuesday, December 16th

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A fresh wave of “Black Spoon” cooks face the formidable “White Spoon” chefs in this epic culinary showdown. Who will withstand the heat — or flame out?

Wednesday, December 17th

The Manny: Season 3 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

As Jimena struggles to save her company, her relationship with Gabriel faces a series of setbacks. Can their love win, or is this the end of the line?

Murder in Monaco (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monaco, 1999. One of the world’s richest men dies in his penthouse. This documentary unpacks the mysterious murder of billionaire banker, Edmond Safra.

What’s In The Box? — NETFLIX SERIES

In this game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, players answer trivia questions to win spectacular hidden prizes — or steal them from the competition.

Thursday, December 18th

10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Two dancers, opposites in all but their art, agree to train together for a competition. At first, they clash, but soon become drawn to each other.

Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Emily trades bonjour for buongiorno as she seeks to reinvent herself in Rome, but when love, career and loyalty collide, la dolce vita gets complicated.

Friday, December 19th

A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

A psychoanalyst on community service aids an agent shattered by infidelity; together, they will confront danger and discover second chances.

Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1975, as America faced social and political upheaval, filmmakers turned chaos into art. This documentary explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like “Taxi Driver,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Network,” featuring insights from Martin Scorsese, Ellen Burstyn, Seth Rogen, and more.

The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

When a raging flood traps a researcher and her young son, a call to a crucial mission puts their escape — and the future of humanity — on the line.

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

A colossal global showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, live from Miami, Florida.