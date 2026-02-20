7 Great Sword & Sorcery TV Shows to Watch If You Love The Witcher

The final season of The Witcher has been in the works since the hit returned with Season 4. But until it drops, there’s a long wait, and in the meantime, fans are probably craving a little more of that vibe so they don’t feel the void. And if that sounds like you, we’ve got the fix. There are plenty of other shows that dive into legends, magical worlds, sword fights, monsters, terrifying enemies, and the kind of intense, gripping storylines any sword and sorcery fan will devour. Each one also has a point of connection to the show that’ll keep you satisfied and make the wait for the next batch of episodes a little easier. Want to know which ones?

Here are 7 absolutely binge-worthy sword and sorcery series for The Witcher fans who love everything the show delivers. Some you might already know but haven’t actually watched, and others are totally underrated.

7) Merlin

Image courtesy of bbc

Yes, Merlin is lighter. And yes, it’s way less dark and brutal than The Witcher. But ignoring this one would be a mistake if you’re talking about magic (especially forbidden magic) and destiny that can shape kingdoms. The show is a retelling of Arthurian legends, following a young Merlin (Colin Morgan) arriving in Camelot at a time when sorcery is illegal. He has to hide his powers while keeping Arthur (Bradley James) safe from magical threats here and there. Monsters, witches, ancient artifacts — it’s all there, plus a prince that grows into the skilled warrior and leader he’s meant to be.

So what makes it click for The Witcher fans? It’s not the tone, but the central conflict: magic that’s feared, politically dangerous, and capable of destabilizing big systems like governments. The difference is that Merlin leans into hope, while The Witcher thrives on moral ambiguity. Still, for anyone drawn to the tension between magical power and state control, it works (just in a slightly less cynical package).

6) Xena: Warrior Princess

Image courtesy of syndication

If The Witcher had existed in the ’90s, it would probably have been compared to Xena: Warrior Princess, no doubt. The classic show follows the titular warrior (Lucy Lawless) trying to make up for a violent past while taking on gods, monsters, and tyrants in week-to-week adventures. It’s episodic, over-the-top, and fully committed to sword and sorcery entertainment — basically the textbook definition of the subgenre.

And especially for fans drawn to The Witcher because of Geralt (Henry Cavill/Liam Hemsworth), there’s an interesting parallel here: Xena is defined by her past mistakes, wandering a world full of creatures and tough choices. The series may be a bit campy and theatrical at times, but if you don’t mind that and just want constant magic and sword fights colliding on screen, Xena: Warrior Princess is an essential reference point.

5) The Outpost

Image courtesy of the cw

You might not have heard of The Outpost, and that’s because the show never had the budget or ambition of a big epic to reach a wide audience. That makes it an underrated fantasy series, but also one of the purest sword and sorcery entries on this list. The story follows Talon (Jessica Green), the last survivor of an almost wiped-out race, who sets out for revenge and discovers she has some rare supernatural abilities. Along the way, the series throws in fortresses, magical creatures, and even basic (but effective) political conspiracies.

For The Witcher fans, the connection might be a little like Ciri’s (Freya Allan) arc (at least in part). Talon is a displaced protagonist trying to survive in a hostile world that doesn’t really accept her. There’s no deep political intrigue or lavish production values here, but it nails the essentials of the genre: magic, enemies, and a heroine battling all kinds of forces to stay alive.

4) Camelot

Image courtesy of starz

Another take on Arthurian legend, Camelot is worth checking out because it tries to do for those legends what The Witcher does with Slavic folklore: make it darker, more adult, and politically tense. Overlooked and rarely talked about, the show follows Arthur’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) rise to the throne while Morgana (Eva Green) and Merlin (Joseph Fiennes) manipulate events through active magic and power plays. In short, this isn’t light fantasy, so expect betrayal, ambition, and some seriously questionable decisions.

And as we know, The Witcher leans heavily into politics too, especially around the mages in Aretuza and the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. In that sense, it lines up nicely with Camelot‘s approach. Here, magic isn’t just spectacle; it’s a tool for control, and the supernatural directly shifts the balance of power within the story. It’s a solid choice for anyone who enjoys watching conflicts play out with real stakes and consequences.

3) Shadow and Bone

Image courtesy of netflix

Shadow and Bone might have a Young Adult origin, given that it’s adapted from a YA fantasy book series, but the world it builds is anything but innocent. The story follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers a rare power capable of crossing a shadowy barrier filled with monsters. Meanwhile, different factions fight for political and military control over that power, while a group of criminals operates on the fringes of the conflict. Like The Witcher, there’s more than one narrative core, multiple characters scattered across the world, and a lot is always happening at once.

But at its core, the strength of Shadow and Bone lies in its world-building and the way magic ties directly into political instability. The universe is dark and brutal with its characters, and magical power is never neutral — it always brings fear, manipulation, or war. It’s not quite as grim as The Witcher, but it still delivers exciting action sequences and works on the same principle: magic as a force that changes the balance of the world.

2) Britannia

Image courtesy of sky atlantic

Another show that hardly gets talked about, Britannia, is worth checking out if what you loved most about The Witcher is the weird, ritualistic, almost uncomfortable side of magic. The series takes place during the Roman invasion of Britain and puts druids, prophetic visions, and mystical forces right at the center of the conflict. And don’t think magic is just for atmosphere, because it influences political decisions, war strategies, and even alliances, making the supernatural a factor everyone has to reckon with. It’s a world where unpredictability reigns, and even a small mistake can cost an entire army or the fate of a whole tribe.

The tone in Britannia is more chaotic and almost psychedelic than what you’re used to in fantasy, but that’s what makes it so compelling — it’s different and naturally stands out. That unpredictability is also what links it so well to The Witcher. Magic here isn’t glamorous; it’s raw, dirty, and tribal. It’s a perfect show for sword and sorcery fans looking for something that breaks the usual mold.

1) Game of Thrones

Image courtesy of HBO

It’s inevitable, right? Game of Thrones is still the modern benchmark for fantasy on TV. As everyone knows by now, the series follows many noble houses battling for the Iron Throne while supernatural threats like resurrected dragons and the undead rise until everything explodes into full-blown war. Politics and magic aren’t separate here; they feed into each other. So naturally, for The Witcher fans, it’s the most obvious fit.

Game of Thrones has it all: moral ambiguity, brutal, in-your-face violence with swords and battles, characters who are rarely purely heroes or villains, and a world where the supernatural is never just window dressing. Pretty much everything that makes The Witcher compelling is mirrored here. The main difference is structural: The Witcher follows a few central characters, while Game of Thrones spans dozens. Even so, in terms of tone, scale, and thematic maturity, no other show on this list comes close.

