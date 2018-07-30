Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

The dog days of summer have arrived, and Netflix is stocking its library of titles to keep subscribers busy when they need an escape from the summer sun.

Beginning on Friday, streaming giant Netflix will adding a handful of new original content, TV, and movies to its streaming library, making sure that there is more than enough options to keep every genre-lover occupied during the long and hot summer days. From a little something for the kids to game-changing documentaries, Netflix has everything you need to keep your weekend busy with a new binge watch.

Cupcake & Dino – General Services

In Netflix’s new Brazilian-Canadian animated series Cupcake & Dino – General Services, a tiny enterprising cupcake and his ginormous dinosaur brother hustle to make a name for themselves in in the competitive General Services business, taking on various jobs to help friends and neighbors in their city.



Cupcake & Dino – General Services will be available for streaming on Friday, July 27.

Extinction

A father’s home life begins to suffer when he begins to be plagued by dreams of an alien invasion, but his nightmares become reality when extraterrestrials launch an attack on the planet and begin exterminating Earth’s inhabitants.



Extinction, Netflix’s newest film, will be added to the streaming platform’s library on Friday.

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Netflix subscribers are finally returning to Litchfield Penitentiary when Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black‘s sixth season premieres on Friday.



The series will pick up after the riot that took place in Season 5 as a result of Poussey’s death, with the inmates facing serious charges and being bused off to maximum security prison, entering a “whole new world.”

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

On Friday, Julius Caesar will rise in Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome.



The six-part docuseries based on historical events will detail the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, telling the story of Commodus, a Roman Emperor who reigned from 180 to 192. The history of the Roman Empire’s eventual collapse will be told through historians, narration, and reenacted drama.

The Bleeding Edge

From Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, Netflix original documentary The Bleeding Edge exposes the how America’s profit-driven multi-billion dollar medical device industry puts patients at risk daily.



Although not yet released, the documentary has been credited with getting Essure, a form of birth control, pulled from the U.S. market after many stated concerns that it caused harm.



The Bleeding Edge will be available for streaming beginning Friday.

The Worst Witch: Season 2

Kids can travel back to Cackle’s Academy for season 2 of Netflix original series The Worst Witch.



The British-German children’s fantasy series, based on Jill Murphy’s books of the same name, follows a group of young witches at Cackle’s Academy, a school for magic. In season 2, there is double the magic and double the trouble for witch in training Mildred Hubble and her friends.

Welcome to the Family

Desperate times call for desperate measures for one single mom in Welcome to the Family, which follows the story of an evicted single mom’s estranged father dies, she and his girlfriend attempt to cover up his death after learning they’ve been written out of his will



Welcome to the Family will be added to Netflix’s streaming library on Friday.

What Else is Being Added This Weekend?

While the streaming platform is adding a handful of new original content this weekend, Netflix is also stocking its shelves with several more TV series and movies.



Avail. 7/28/18:

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men



Avail. 7/29/18:

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4