Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2026

It’s that time again. Summer may be in full swing at the box office, but the calendar is turning the page to take us ever closer to fall and that means streaming is also getting its monthly refresh. As July ends in just a few more days, Netflix has released its full list of what’s coming to the service for August and while fall might still be months away, the new lineup is going to be a real feast for fans of horror. The streamer is bringing some great films in the genre for the month of August, including an iconic franchise, a few underappreciated gems, and one of the year’s biggest horror hits to date as well.
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Just how stacked is Netflix’s horror offerings in August? The platform is starting out strong with nearly the complete Child’s Play franchise arriving on August 1st and it only gets better from there. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hits the streamer on August 3rd and Blake Lively’s underrated shark thriller The Shallows gets added on August 15th. Of course, it’s not just horror coming to Netflix in August. There are a lot of other solid additions on the calendar beyond some good scares. The first seven films in The Fast and the Furious franchise get added on August 1st, as does the always iconic Clueless. There is actually quite a bit of good content coming Netflix’s way in August — and you can check out the full lineup below.
August 1
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
About Last Night…
Anaconda
Annie
Are We Done Yet?
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Clueless
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Daddy Day Camp
Daddy Day Care
Elysium
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Field of Dreams
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Holmes & Watson
Marie Antoinette
Mile 22
Minions
National Security
Nightcrawler
Party Girl
Seed of Chucky
Selma
Something’s Gotta Give
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Tears of the Sun
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Zero Dark Thirty
August 2
Ingrid Goes West
August 3
Eighth Grade
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Sing
Spoiler Alert
August 4
Badly in Love: Season 2
Best Medicine: Season 1
Beyond the Lights
The Cocktail Lab: Season 1
August 5
1670: Season 3
Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy
Inside The Trustor Scandal
Let’s Marry Harry
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2
Soul Surfer
August 6
My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3
Tortilla Soup
August 7
Death Inc.: Season 4
The Last House
Operation Safed Sagar
Our Sticky Love
Ricky Gervais Alley Cats
August 8
THE RIBBON HERO
August 9
Lazareth
August 10
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3
Midwinter Break
August 11
MOURINHO
Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On
What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1
August 12
Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film
August 13
A Child of My Own
Immaculate
MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins –
My Brilliant Career
This, That and Everything in Between
Tires: Season 3
August 14
Don’t Say Good Luck
Moria
My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me
To the Max
Umthetho
August 15
Firehouse Dog
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Shallows
Smurfs: The Lost Village
August 18
Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour
On the Road: Season 1
Seal Team: Seasons 1-7
Take a Hike!
August 19
Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –
Here the Whole Time
Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3
Swiss Army Man
August 20
Blood Sacrifice
Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten
Outer Banks: Season 5
S&X
August 21
Facing El Chapo
August 23
Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1
August 24
Danny Go!: Season 2
M3GAN
Revival: Season 1
August 25
Martha Cooks: Season 1
Stamptown
Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young
August 26
Mom Knows Best?
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale
August 27
Leanne: Season 2
August 28
All the Truth in My Lies
Graveyard: Season 3
The Secret Woman
The Whisper Man
August 29
Four Hands, Two Sonatas
August 31
Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3
Sheriff Labrador: Season 2
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