Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2026

It’s that time again. Summer may be in full swing at the box office, but the calendar is turning the page to take us ever closer to fall and that means streaming is also getting its monthly refresh. As July ends in just a few more days, Netflix has released its full list of what’s coming to the service for August and while fall might still be months away, the new lineup is going to be a real feast for fans of horror. The streamer is bringing some great films in the genre for the month of August, including an iconic franchise, a few underappreciated gems, and one of the year’s biggest horror hits to date as well.

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Just how stacked is Netflix’s horror offerings in August? The platform is starting out strong with nearly the complete Child’s Play franchise arriving on August 1st and it only gets better from there. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hits the streamer on August 3rd and Blake Lively’s underrated shark thriller The Shallows gets added on August 15th. Of course, it’s not just horror coming to Netflix in August. There are a lot of other solid additions on the calendar beyond some good scares. The first seven films in The Fast and the Furious franchise get added on August 1st, as does the always iconic Clueless. There is actually quite a bit of good content coming Netflix’s way in August — and you can check out the full lineup below.

August 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

About Last Night…

Anaconda

Annie

Are We Done Yet?

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Clueless

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Elysium

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Field of Dreams

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Holmes & Watson

Marie Antoinette

Mile 22

Minions

National Security

Nightcrawler

Party Girl

Seed of Chucky

Selma

Something’s Gotta Give

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Tears of the Sun

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Zero Dark Thirty

August 2

Ingrid Goes West

August 3

Eighth Grade

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Sing

Spoiler Alert

August 4

Badly in Love: Season 2

Best Medicine: Season 1

Beyond the Lights

The Cocktail Lab: Season 1

August 5

1670: Season 3

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy

Inside The Trustor Scandal

Let’s Marry Harry

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2

Soul Surfer

August 6

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3

Tortilla Soup

August 7

Death Inc.: Season 4

The Last House

Operation Safed Sagar

Our Sticky Love

Ricky Gervais Alley Cats

August 8

THE RIBBON HERO

August 9

Lazareth

August 10

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3

Midwinter Break

August 11

MOURINHO

Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On

What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1

August 12

Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film

August 13

A Child of My Own

Immaculate

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins –

My Brilliant Career

This, That and Everything in Between

Tires: Season 3

August 14

Don’t Say Good Luck

Moria

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me

To the Max

Umthetho

August 15

Firehouse Dog

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Shallows

Smurfs: The Lost Village

August 18

Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour

On the Road: Season 1

Seal Team: Seasons 1-7

Take a Hike!

August 19

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing –

Here the Whole Time

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3

Swiss Army Man

August 20

Blood Sacrifice

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten

Outer Banks: Season 5

S&X

August 21

Facing El Chapo

August 23

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1

August 24

Danny Go!: Season 2

M3GAN

Revival: Season 1

August 25

Martha Cooks: Season 1

Stamptown

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young

August 26

Mom Knows Best?

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale

August 27

Leanne: Season 2

August 28

All the Truth in My Lies

Graveyard: Season 3

The Secret Woman

The Whisper Man

August 29

Four Hands, Two Sonatas

August 31

Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3

Sheriff Labrador: Season 2

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