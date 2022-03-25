Nope star Steven Yeun is saying "yup" to Mason, a new comedy series from the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, known professionally as Daniels, will direct and executive produce the series created by and starring Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks With You). A24, which recently scored its first $100 million-plus box office grosser in the multiverse comedy-drama Everything Everywhere, is producing the half-hour comedy pilot greenlit by Paramount's Showtime, the network behind Dexter, Shameless, and Homeland.

Based on the real-life experiences of Min, Showtime describes Mason as a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as "Mason," seeking connection in a loud world.

"Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today," Amy Israel, executive vice president of original programming and global scripted at Showtime Networks, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see him team up with Daniels — who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen — as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers."

Yeun, who starred as Glenn on The Walking Dead before making Oscars history as the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for Best Actor for his role in Minari, is producing with Adam Kopp via Yeun's banner, Universal Remote (Beef, Bubble & Squeak). Daniels' producing partner Jonathan Wang (Everything Everywhere, Swiss Army Man) is producing with A24 (Euphoria, Midsommar, Uncut Gems).

Yeun's production company, Universal Remote, was founded in 2020 and creates film, television, documentary and unscripted programming across all platforms. The company has a first-look television deal with Amazon, which produces Invincible, the adult animated superhero series reuniting Yeun with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Min is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian based in New York City. He was previously supervising producer on the animated series Ten Year Old Tom and prior to that had worked as a co-producer Joe Pera Talks with You. He began his career as a sketch writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Mason is now in development for Showtime.