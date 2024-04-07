Daredevil: Born Again Will See Ayelet Zurer Return as Vanessa Fisk

Daredevil: Born Again recently went back into production after big changes were made behind the scenes. Originally, only Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) were expected to return to the series which was thought to be set in a different universe from the Netflix show. However, Marvel Studios fired the show's writers and directors towards the end of last year, and now more of the original cast members are returning. It was previously confirmed that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll would be back as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and a new set photo reveals Ayelet Zurer is back as Vanessa Fisk.

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, it was widely rumored Sandrine Holt was set to play the role of Vanessa, and Zurer was not expected to return. However, a new set photo shared by Steve Sands on Instagram shows a reunion between Zurer and D'Onofrio. Sands dated the image April 7th, and it features the onscreen couple standing outside and talking. You can view the photo in Sands' stories here. Previously, Zurer opened up about being "sad" over her character's recast.

More and more Defendersverse characters seem to be confirmed for the highly-anticipated series with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye both set to return.

"We're pretty excited. These scripts are great. We've got two great directors," D'Onofrio recently told ComicBook.com. "Charlie [Cox] and I, we talk. We speak every day and are working on stuff every day. I feel like I am excited, like when you're about to start a new job that you know is going to be tons of work. You know, so you're like, super excited, and like, 'Oh here we go. Here we go.'"

Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:

Brad Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Are you excited to see Ayelet Zurer returning for Daredevil: Born Again? Tell us in the comments!