Evil Season 4 Wraps Early Due to Writer's Strike, Star's Leave of Absence

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has been underway for less than a week and it's already having significant impact on the entertainment industry, particularly with television as various shows halt production and now, Paramount+'s hit series Evil joins that list. On Friday, the series wrapped its fourth season production early following disruptions from picketing WGA members as well as an actor on the series taking a leave of absence due to what Variety is reporting as a "personal family matter." Season 4 of Evil was expected to have 10 episodes and it is currently unclear how many episodes were completed.

In terms of the picketing disrupting production, Search Party writer Starlee Kine took to social media on Friday to share how a group of picketing WGA members had disrupted the series' production by walking in "a tiny circle" outside Brooklyn Stages where the series is filmed and they were supported by the crew as well.

"WE WON. Evil (the show) shut down around 1 am. A handful of us walking in a tiny circle cost them the day's shoot. We were told the producers were pissed. They kept the crew there for hours, sitting on the sidewalk. We felt the solidarity. We'll win this whole thing together," Kine wrote.

Evil is a psychological procedural that explores the supernatural through the lenses of both religion and science. The series stars Katja Herbers as a forensic psychologist and Mike Colter as a Catholic priest, who are put together to investigate supernatural occurrences despite their opposing worldviews. The series also stars Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

The series isn't the only series to be interrupted due to the ongoing strike. Apple TV+'s Loot also shut down work on its second season due to the strike, as has HBO's Hacks, which halted production on Season 3 and will not resume until the strike has ended. On Saturday, the Duffer Brothers also confirmed that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has also been impacted, confirming on social media that pre-production on the season is halted for the duration of the strike.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the post read. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgasstrong"

The first three seasons of Evil are streaming on Paramount+.

What do you think about this update on Evil? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.