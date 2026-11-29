HBO’s Harry Potter series appears to be restoring the original wording of one of the most iconic lines in the franchise. While generations of moviegoers have grown up quoting Robbie Coltrane’s “You’re a wizard, Harry,” that’s not actually what Hagrid says in the book. In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Hagrid tells the young boy, “Harry, yer a wizard.” Nick Frost, who is taking over the role of Hagrid in the HBO series, has revealed how he approached delivering the line that has become synonymous with the character.

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In a new interview with the official Harry Potter website, Frost was specifically asked about delivering the line as it was written in the book. The actor was conscious of not saying the words so many times that they started to lose their meaning. Instead, Frost gave executive producer and director Mark Mylod several different versions of the line, ranging from a particularly big performance to a more understated delivery. Frost was happy to leave it up to Mylod to decide which version worked best in the scene. The actor explained that allowing self-doubt to creep into his performance would have doomed him. Next on the list? His other catchphrase, “Shouldn’t have said that.”

Nick Frost Is Responsible for Some of the Most Quotable Movie Dialogue of the 21st Century

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Frost is certainly no stranger to having movie fans quote his dialogue back to him. The actor’s collaborations with Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright have given moviegoers an incredible assortment of movie lines to quote to each other. More than two decades after the release of Shaun of the Dead, there are still people who can’t resist telling someone wearing a white shirt with a stain on it that they’ve got red on them. The three filmmakers even managed to turn a trip to the pub into one of the most quotable sequences in a zombie movie. Frost is actually responsible for coming up with some of that dialogue. During the press tour for Hot Fuzz in 2007, Pegg revealed that Frost came up with the movie’s memorable “Jog on!” The beauty of the dialogue in the Cornetto Trilogy is how often relatively innocuous turns of phrase became incredibly funny because of the way Frost and Pegg delivered them. Here’s some of the Cornetto Trilogy’s funniest moments featuring Frost.

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The difference for Frost going into Harry Potter is that he knows which lines audiences are going to be waiting to hear him say. There are probably few actors who appreciate just how much of a character’s personality can be communicated through the delivery of a handful of words more than Frost. It’s also encouraging that the actor appears to be more concerned with finding the right performance for the scene than delivering a line for the benefit of fans of the franchise. For an entire generation of kids, Frost will be the Hagrid who introduces them to the wizarding world. Here’s hoping there’s an outtake of Hagrid telling Dumbledore, “You’ve got red on you.”

What’s your favorite Nick Frost movie quote? Let us know in the comments!