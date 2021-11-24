Evil Showrunner Robert King Reveals Surprising Season 3 News

Production has kicked off on the third season of Evil, showrunner Robert King revealed in a social media post that took fans behind the scenes of the cult-favorite Paramount+ drama. King is keeping himself busy, with Evil and the next season of The Good Fight seemingly happening right on top of each other, giving him little room to breathe between projects. But fans were excited to see concrete progress on the next season of Evil, which has been off the air since the season 2 finale in October. News of the show’s season 3 renewal came over the summer.

Evil actually aired on CBS for its first season, and was on the bubble, leaving fans wondering about renewal. In May, news broke that the show could be headed to Paramount+ instead of retaining its spot on CBS. The Mike Colter-starring series followed both SEAL Team and Clarice as shows making a similar move.

Evil‘s Season 3 announcement came on the heels of its creators getting a brand new TV deal, CBS Studios had just announced that Robert and Michelle King, who developed the show, had signed a new five-year, eight-figure deal to remain with the company for the foreseeable future.

The Kings will get even more freedom with Evil in its third season, as it will be the first of the series to be written exclusively for a streaming platform. The second season was originally written for CBS and moved to Paramount+ after production.In Evil, skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series is created by Robert and Michelle King.

There is no airdate yet for the show’s third season. You can stream the first two seasons of Evil on Paramount+.