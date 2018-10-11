My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic – Get an Exclusive First Look at Two Fan Ponies

Hasbro and Discovery Family have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at two new characters created for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic under a very special set of circumstances.

At HasCon 2017, Hasbro hosted a special My Little Pony VIP fan dinner which included raffle prizes for attendees. The grand prize raffle winners were given a once in a lifetime opportunity: their very own My Little Pony characters that would actually appear in an episode of Friendship is Magic!

Two lucky winners were selected – Natalya and Thomas – and their very own Ponies will make appearances in next week’s episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, which premieres on October 13th, 2018 on Discovery Family.

You can see them in the attached image gallery.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7611]Following the events of My Little Pony: The Movie, season eight launched earlier this year. In it, the Mane 6 discovers that the Friendship Map has expanded to show the world outside Equestria. Through two exciting original songs, Twilight Sparkle learns that friendship needs to spread beyond the limits of the kingdom and decides to open her very own School of Friendship. But things come to a head when the new non-pony students ditch class on Friends and Family day, putting the entire school in jeopardy!

This season, viewers will witness major milestones featuring the introduction of Starlight Glimmer’s parents and Princess Celestia’s big acting debut. Additionally, the Mane 6’s Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy are accompanied by six new creatures including Ocellus the Changeling, Silverstream the Hippogriff/Seapony, Smolder the Dragon, Gallus the Griffin, Yona the Yak and Sandbar the Pony, joining them on epic adventures throughout new and familiar lands such as Mount Aris, Everfree Forest, Las Pegasus and more. Fan-favorite characters Maud Pie, Spike, the Cutie Mark Crusaders, Queen Chrysalis and Discord return with exciting storylines and a whole lot of magic!

Launched in 2010, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic follows the magical Princess Twilight Sparkle and her trusted assistant Spike, who live in Ponyville in the enchanted land of Equestria, along with her colorful pony friends – honest Applejack, generous Rarity, kind Fluttershy, loyal Rainbow Dash and fun-loving Pinkie Pie. Together, they teach one another valuable lessons about the most powerful magic of all – the magic of friendship.

The company is already starting to plan for HasCon 2019, where Hasbro will have even more exciting things planned for My Little Pony! The convention is set for September 6-8, 2019 in Providence, RI.

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic airs Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT on Discovery Family.